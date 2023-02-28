Northland news in brief: Brynderwyns partially re-open; police call on public for help

The Brynderwyns have opened to northbound traffic only.

State Highway 1 through the Brynderwyns will re-open from 8am today for northbound traffic only. A Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency spokesperson warned the road could close at short notice if conditions become unsafe. The road will be open to all northbound vehicles, including 50MAX and HPMV trucks and over-dimensional loads. The southbound lane will be re-opened once the underslip has been fixed. Light vehicles travelling southbound will need to continue to use Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd and SH12, while southbound heavy vehicles must use SH12/14. The Mangawhai detour via Cove Rd was expected to re-open on Friday following weather damage.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Whangārei police have launched an online portal as part of an investigation into a serious assault on Water St around 2.45am on Sunday. Police asked the public to upload any photos or video footage they have of the incident. A 36-year-old man remains in a critical but stable condition after suffering a life-threatening head injury. Information can be passed to police via 105 or at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, referencing file number 230226/5741, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. The online portal can be accessed at https://darkgray.nc3.govt.nz/.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

One person was arrested after failing to stop for police in Whangārei on Monday night. Police attempted to stop the vehicle on Fairburn St in Raumanga shortly before 9pm. The vehicle was later spiked on Anzac Rd and came to a stop. The driver was arrested “without further incident”, a police spokesperson said.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand is fully funding the cost of casual GP consultations for residents of Te Tai Tokerau who have been displaced by recent extreme weather events. Also, Northlanders don’t need to pay a prescription charge when picking up medicines from a Northland pharmacy. Both schemes run until March 19. More information at: www.facebook.com/NorthlandDHB.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Trust NZ is inviting grandparents and whānau caregivers in the Whangārei area to catch up and have coffee at an upcoming coffee group meeting. The GRG Whangārei Coffee Group meets every first Friday of each month (except school holidays) and the next meeting is on Friday at the Anglican Care Centre, Drummond St, from 10am. For more info on the organisation, go to www.grg.org.nz.

xxxxxxxxxxx

The Whangārei Pride Festival, which offers a huge line up of events throughout March, kicks off today.WEDS The opener is a pot-luck at Pride HQ, 1 Woods Rd, where people can connect with one another as well as pick up a festival programme. For a glimpse at what’s in store visit the Whangārei PROUD Facebook page.