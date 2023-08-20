The Devich Road bridge was closed to all traffic and pedestrians after the February storm.

Mangawhai bridge repairs

Repairs on the Devich Road bridge in Mangawhai are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Three out of the four retaining walls of the bridge suffered major structural damage during the February storm, leaving the road at the approaches to the bridge at risk of collapse. In its current condition, it is unsafe and remains closed to traffic and pedestrians. Recent geotechnical ground investigations completed in the last week of July and early August have shown the bridge is reparable, but further site assessments to finalise the strengthening work need to be undertaken. Kaipara District Council staff are in discussion with Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, hoping to receive a higher subsidy for this repair (82 per cent) to ease the burden on ratepayers.

More Lotto luck

A ticket sold in Northland was one of 10 that each won more than $27,000 with Lotto’s Second Division on Saturday night.

The ticket, sold at Countdown Kerikeri, won its holder $27,078 in Lotto’s Second Division in last night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 5, 18, 26, 28, 31 and 39, with the bonus number 16 and Powerball number 9.

House destroyed in fire

A house was virtually destroyed in a fire in the Far North on Saturday.

The home, on Oruru Rd in Peria, caught alight just before 7am on Saturday and was well ablaze by the time firefighters from the Mangōnui, Kaitāia and Karikari brigades arrived.

A fire investigator was called as the fire was initially treated as suspicious.

Help wanted for cat control

A charity tackling an uncontrolled cat population in the Far North is appealing for additional helpers following a funding boost from local community boards.

Coast to Coast Cat Rescue, formed in December 2022 as an offshoot of Bay of Islands Animal Rescue, received $10,000 from the Te Hiku Community Board in July to help minimise a wild cat problem that is harming native wildlife in the area. The group also received $5000 from the Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board and $10,000 from the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board.

Co-ordinator Sam Stewart says the problem is so serious in Te Hiku that they are desperate for extra help from the community to support their work, and particularly need volunteers to help set humane traps to catch the feral feline population, and to educate the community about their work.

Noise annoys in Kaipara

Noise control officers in Kaipara have noticed an increase complaints about excessive noise from neighbours.

Kaipara District Council said there were things residents could do to keep their neighbours happy and prevent a knock on their door from noise control.

If you intend to host a party or carry out noisy activity, give your neighbours a heads-up. Correctly install your building and vehicle alarms and get them regularly serviced, and do any noisy yard work at reasonable times during daylight hours - keep your mower or weed-eater in the shed until after the neighbours are up.

If you’re doing land development or construction works, keep to the restrictions noted in your resource consent.

Complaints about noise can be made by calling 0800 105 890.