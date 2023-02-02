The Te Hapua Bombing Competition is set to make a splash this weekend. Photo / Viki Brown

Bomb competition to make a big splash

This Waitangi weekend, the Te Hapua Bombing Competition will once again make a splash. The free-entry event is open to all ages, with prizes for the biggest manu, staple, gorilla, and coffin, as well as the most creative and fancy-dress prizes. The prize-giving, along with free food and drinks for kids, will follow at Te Hapua Sports & Recreation Club. Local businesses are thanked for prizes and contributions, while others keen to support this community event are invited to contact Sharon Norman on 021 066 6660. The competition will be held tomorrow from 9am at Te Hapua Wharf on the main road.

Two Lotto winners

Two tickets sold in Northland were among 13 nationally that each won more than $15,000 with Lotto Second Division on Wednesday night. The tickets sold on My Lotto and at Pak N Save Whangārei each won $15,086. The winning numbers were 1, 3, 9, 11, 31 and 39 with the bonus number 24 and Powerball number 2. The Strike numbers were 11, 31, 39 and 03.

Vintage trains running

Bay Of Islands Vintage Railway expects to be able to run daily trains departing 10am, 12 noon and 2pm from Kawakawa Railway Station up to and including Sunday, February 12. Cyclists should check the condition of the cycle trails using relevant websites following the recent weather problems. See www.bayofislandsvintagerailway.org.nz for more detailed information.

Tennis tournament this weekend

The 37th Janet Agnew Carnival Tennis Doubles Tournament will be held in Whangārei this weekend. The tournament, named after Northland tennis stalwart Janet Agnew, will be held at Thomas Neale Tennis Centre on Saturday and Sunday. The tournament is the most popular on the Tennis Northland calendar and draws a great number of players from all over New Zealand and a few from overseas. Organisers said sponsorship for the tournament is a little down on previous years due to the economic climate probably, but still very well supported with eight major sponsors and 42 minor sponsors. Entries are coming in steadily and it’s hoped to beat last year’s entry of 108 players.

No arrests over carjacking

Police have not yet made any arrests over a carjacking in Onerahi on Wednesday morning. Officers are investigating the aggravated robbery near the intersection of Raurimu Ave and Church St, which was reported around 4am. “It is understood those involved have presented a weapon and taken the victim’s vehicle,” a police spokesperson said. “No injuries have been reported in relation to this incident. However, the victim is understandably shaken and police are providing support.” The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Ruakākā. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact them by phoning 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230201/0724. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Waitangi Festival to go ahead

The Waitangi National Trust and Te Tii Marae have confirmed the upcoming Waitangi Festival will go ahead as planned. The announcement comes after a State of Emergency was declared on January 31 for Northland then lifted on February 1. Waitangi National Trust chairman Pita Tipene and Te Tii Marae chairman Ngati Kawa Taituha said they had been monitoring the weather and staying in touch with the relevant agencies. “A lot of work has gone into planning Waitangi Festival. We have worked closely together and with Ngāti Rahiri Māori Kōmiti to present a combined programme,” Tipene said. Events for the Waitangi Festival 2023 include the traditional Beat Retreat by the Royal New Zealand Navy, the Dawn Ceremony, waka events and a line-up of entertainment including Hātea Kapa Haka, Melodownz, Troy Kingi and Don McGlashan.











