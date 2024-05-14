The flu season historically starts in May but has arrived early this year.

Flu season warning

Pathologists are warning the flu season has arrived early this year and is spreading at a more rapid rate, due to lower immunity from Covid border closures. Microbiologist and Pathology Awareness Aotearoa ambassador Dr Juliet Elvy said now is the time to get vaccinated, to be aware of symptoms and to stay home if sick, with extra precautions needed for vulnerable people like pregnant women and those with chronic health conditions. The flu season historically starts in May, but New Zealand hospitals have been treating influenza patients since April, she said.

Matariki exhibition

Northland artists of all ages and abilities are invited to exhibit their work in a special Matariki-themed exhibition at Whangārei’s Reyburn House Gallery. A subsidy from Whangārei District Council means entries are reduced to $10 each and there is no limit to the number of entries. The exhibition will run from June 4 to 30, with an evening market on June 7. See reyburnhouse.co.nz for details.

Work on bridge

Whangārei District Council says the closure last Thursday of Kotuitui Whitinga pedestrian bridge for maintenance work was not prompted by a recent incident in which a 77-year-old man was seriously injured. A council spokeswoman said the bridge was closed from 6am to 6pm for routine mechanical maintenance. Various maintenance jobs were carried out periodically on the 10-year-old bridge and sometimes overlapped. Last month Peter Greenhalgh was hit by a piece of flying scrim, which two young contractors had been handling in the wind. The bridge wasn’t closed at the time or signposted for work in progress. As he fell to the ground, Greenhalgh hit his head on a steel railing. He suffered a broken hip, arm, and elbow.

New SH15 speeds

As part of the second phase of speed limit changes to sections of Northland state highways, new speed limits will come into effect next Monday on short sections of State Highway 15 between Kaikohe and Otaika. Changes will include variable speed limit signs past seven schools, and permanent speed limit changes to four sections of highway. The changes exclude Maungatapere township and school at this stage. For more information visit: www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/northland-auckland-speed-reviews/.

Correction

An April 17 Northern Advocate story on NZIER’s report into an Auckland to Northland four-lane expressway incorrectly said a business survey found the total cost of the Brynderwyns closing in 2023 due to storm damage was $3.3 million to $14.6m. It should have read this is the total cost per day in business costs and losses.