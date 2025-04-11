March rainfall very low

Northland averaged 22% of expected rainfall for March, according to Northland Regional Council’s climate report for the month. Large areas of central and western Northland were severely dry – particularly around the Kaihu catchment, Kai Iwi lakes, Dargaville and Te Kōpuru. River flows in central and western catchments were extremely low for March.

Ceremony for new citizens

Thirty-two people from 12 different nations became New Zealand citizens in a ceremony at the Far North District Council offices late last month. Attendees included people from Australia, Belarus, Canada, China, Fiji, Germany, India, South Korea, the Philippines, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Apprentices vie for nationals

Two Far North building apprentices will be competing against others from across Northland in the regional NZCB Apprentice Challenge in Whangārei on Saturday. The challenge will take place at Mitre 10, Whangārei, from 8am to 5.30pm, with the event open to the public. The apprentices will go head-to-head in an eight-hour practical skill challenge. The regional winner will represent Northland in the national final in Hamilton on June 6-7, where they will compete for a grand prize pack worth $10,000.

Tourism funding on offer

Northland tourism and hospitality businesses can benefit from a funding boost following a Government announcement. Earlier this month, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says regional tourism organisations would have a pool of $2.45 million to pitch to from the Regional Events Promotion Fund. In the first round of funding 132 events were approved, with $2.3m allocated. Applications for the second round are open now, with decisions expected to be made in May. Upston says regions with big ideas could reach out straight away.

Sunday night SH1 closure

NZ Transport Agency is undertaking an overnight closure of State Highway 1 through Oakleigh, between Mangapai Rd and Totara Rd, south of Whangārei on Sunday between 9pm and 5am. Southbound traffic will detour through Mangapai Rd, Paparoa Oakleigh Rd and the SH12 Maungaturoto to SH1 Brynderwyn. Meanwhile, northbound traffic will take the same route in reverse. The detour will add an extra 25 minutes to people’s journeys.

Court returns to trust board

Far North District Council councillor Ann Court has been appointed as a trustee to the Top Energy Consumer Trust Board, for a four-year term. She fills one of two positions that became vacant at the end of March. Court was a founding trustee when the Top Energy Consumer Trust was established in 1993 and has served for several periods, the latest from April 2013 to March 2021. In December 2022, Ann also assisted the trust by filling a casual vacancy for four months.