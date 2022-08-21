Te Rarawa Rugby Club's female players will soon have shower and toilet facilities thanks to a $30,000 grant.

Ahipara's Te Rarawa Rugby Club has been granted $30,000 to build shower and toilet facilities for its female players. The funding comes from the 2022 Bunnings Rugby Assist Programme, which has $300,000 of materials and trade support to be divided between 10 clubs across the country. Te Rarawa Rugby Club doesn't have dedicated facilities for female players and it's hoped the project will increase women's participation in the game.

Daffodil Day collection back

Northlanders will be out and about collecting for Daffodil Day later this week. Daffodil Day is the Cancer Society's biggest fundraiser, where communities come together to raise much-needed funds to support people affected by cancer. The need to raise awareness and support this Daffodil Day is higher than ever after Covid-19 restrictions prevented last year's street collection going ahead. This year the national street appeal will be held on Friday and Saturday. Daffodil Day Street collection this year will be held around Northland with the help of volunteer coordinators, and collection site volunteers. The Cancer Society still requires volunteers so if you can help out please contact them on 0800 366 066.

Covid-19 update

There were 16 people in hospital with Covid-19 in Northland yesterday. The Ministry of Health reported 2100 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand yesterday, including 51 on Northland, and 15 virus-related deaths nationally. None of the deaths were in Northland. There are 436 people in hospital with the virus, including seven in intensive care, and 16 in Northland hospitals. Of the 15 people whose deaths were reported yesterday: four were from Auckland region, three were from Waikato, one was from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, two were from Wellington region and three were from Canterbury. In the past seven days, there have been an average of 10 deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to Covid-19. A total of 1824 deaths are confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. So far there have been 812 Covid-19 cases in Northland and 54 related deaths.

Ahipara footpath

A 152-metre footpath due to be completed at Ahipara later this month will improve pedestrian safety and community connection. It will extend and existing path opposite Ahipara School and take pedestrians to an existing footpath on Kokopu St. It is being funded through the Provincial Growth Fund.

Animal Rescue seeks volunteers

Mangawhai's Helping Paws (animal rescue) is looking for people to volunteer two hours one morning per week. Changing food and water bowls, litter trays and bedding, and undertaking light cleaning will form part of the duty. The centre said volunteering was a really rewarding time to give back to local community, and save the lives of cats who would otherwise have been put to sleep. Those interested can message Helping Paws Volunteers on Facebook.