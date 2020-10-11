Northland news in brief: 3 Lotto 2nd Division winners; and boat ramp work goes ahead

The Lotto balls have fallen well for Northland, with three tickets sold in the region winning Second Division on Saturday.

Three big winners

Three tickets sold in Northland were among 16 that each won more than $15,000 on Lotto Second Division on Saturday. Two of the tickets were sold on My Lotto to Northland players while the third was sold at Onerahi Dairy. The tickets each won their holder $15,789. The winning Lotto numbers were 1, 5, 20, 31, 32 and 33 with the bonus number 13 and Powerball number 7. The Strike numbers were 33, 32, 20 and 5.

Approval for public access

A project that aims to provide public access to a boat ramp and jetty at Rangitoto on the south side of Kerikeri Inlet will go ahead with support from Kerikeri hapū and whanau groups, Ngāti Rēhia, Te Uri-Taniwha and Ngāti Hineira ahi-kaa whanau. Far North District Council has committed $840,000 for the construction of a sealed access road and parking area at Rangitoto, also known as Windsor Landing, off Kerikeri Inlet Road. The project involves widening a 90m section of Inlet Road opposite the entrance to the carpark, as well as dredging the approach to the boat ramp to make it navigable at low tide. The development will provide public access for the first time to a concrete boat ramp, jetty and floating pontoon originally built by a private developer 18 years ago.

The show must go on

Whangārei Repertory Society will host Mainly Musical A Happy Revue to end a mixed-up year. The show promises songs, frivolity and naughtiness and plays on November 20, 21, 22 then Thursdays to Sundays until December 6 at Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St. Bookings are at Storytime at the Town Basin and for more information go to www.octagontheatre.nz.

Online feature for library members

Far North library members can make the most of a huge number of newspapers, magazines, academic papers and international films and documentaries which are now available online for free. The council recently subscribed to Beamafilm, PressReader and the academic journal EBSCO. The subscription to Beamafilm means library members can watch hundreds of documentaries and indie feature films online. A trial subscription to PressReader allows members to read and download thousands of newspapers and magazines, including The Washington Post, Newsweek and Rolling Stone.

Man warned over dog's death

The SPCA has issued a man with a 'warning letter' six weeks after a dog was spotted being dragged to its death off the back of a ute in Kerikeri. A local resident who witnessed the scene on August 28 tried to alert the driver who was oblivious his dog had fallen from the back of the ute while tethered with a long piece of rope. The SPCA confirmed that "after an investigation, the man was dealt with by way of a warning letter". Under new laws introduced in October 2018, dogs must be secured in a cage or crate or tied up safely when travelling on the back of utes on public roads. If rope is used to restrain the dog, it must allow the dog to stand and lie down in a natural position and prevent it from getting its legs over the side of the vehicle.