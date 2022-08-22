Police examine a stolen vehicle that was spiked after a police pursuit through Glenbervie and Tikipunga, Whangārei, yesterday. Three people were arrested. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Three people were arrested after a stolen car was spiked during a police pursuit in Whangārei yesterday.

The pursuit started in Glenbervie around 2.40pm, and the car - a Toyota hatchback - was spiked by police on Harris Rd. The vehicle continued on to Ngunguru Rd, then Puna Rere Dr, where it was stopped by police near Rolling Stone Dr and the trio arrested.

No further details were available at edition time

Putting maths skills to test

Northland's young mathematicians will put their skills to the test next week in the annual Mathex competition.

Mathex is a competition for students from year 5 to year 10 where they compete in teams of four to answer a range of problem solving-type maths problems written by a dedicated group of local teachers. Students from all over Northland, from Warkworth to Taipa will take part.

Traditionally, Mathex is hosted at Whangārei Boys' High School and this will be our first year running the Whangārei-based competition in the new WBHS Hall.

This will be the second year running a parallel competition at Kaitaia College to cater to Far North students.

This year, there are 300 teams signed up across 52 different school, That's 1200 students all up, with 226 teams Whangārei event and 74 for the Kaitaia event.

Both competitions take place on Thursday, September 1.

The Whangārei event will run from 1.30pm to past 7pm when the Year 10 comp starts.:

The Kaitaia event starts at 11.30am with the year 9 and 10 students starting at 1.30pm.

Sunday Jazz

The Northern Jazz Society's next Sunday Jazz event is on September 4, at Flames Hotel, in Onerahi.

The Joe Kaptein Trio with Joe Kaptein, piano; Will Goodison, bass and George Brajkovich on drums, will perform at he event from 2.30pm-4.30 pm. Admission is $10 for society members and $15 for non-members.

Stroppy Tarts exhibiting

Long-standing Whangārei artist group Stroppy Tarts open a new exhibition this month at city gallery, Reyburn House.

Titled Another Slice, Please, it follows on from their recent successful display at The Bach, also at the Town Basin.

The four friends collectively know as the Stroppy Tarts - Carol Peters, Diane Lawson, Jenni Moore and Maxine Hillier - have produced a fresh body of work for the latest showing.

The women are all well known for their work within the community. Painting is a shared hobby and passion.

The exhibition opens at Reyburn House in Whangarei's Town Basin on Tuesday, August 30, and runs until Sunday, September 25

Paying tribute to Beatles

The Abbey Road NZ Beatles Tribute Show will be twisting and shouting in Waipū this weekend. The band has been performing together since 1995 and have played venues all across New Zealand. The Waipū Citizens & Services Club is hosting the event on Saturday, August 27 at 7.30pm. Tickets are $30pp, phone Wai on 0273501622 to inquire.

Working again on loos

Work to construct toilets in Mangawhai is scheduled to resume this month.

New facilities on Alamar Cres, by the boat ramp, have received a consent variation meaning that Kaipara District Council contractors can complete works on site. This work is planned to complete at the end of August.

Work on Lincoln Reserve toilet is scheduled for completion in early September. Construction has been delayed due to illness and bad weather.

Both Alamar Cres and Lincoln Reserve facilities will be formally opened once construction is completed.