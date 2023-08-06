Some surgical staff at Whangārei Hospital have been off work isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo / Tania Whyte

Four patients and nine staff - mostly registered nurses - in Whangārei Hospital’s surgical ward have tested positive for Covid-19. Dr David Hammer, clinical director for infection control and prevention, said while the cases are slightly above baseline, it is not an outbreak. Services have not been disrupted as other staff are covering shifts for those isolating, two of whom were expected to return to work last weekend. Patients who tested positive were separated from other patients.

Lotto winners

A pair of Northland Lotto players are among 25 winners nationwide to boost their bank account by $17,282 in Lotto’s Second Division draw on Saturday night. The winning tickets were sold Pak’nSave Whangārei and online at MyLotto. Lotto Powerball’s $26 million prize pool was not struck, and Wednesday night’s draw will be worth $30m. An Auckland player took home $1m in Lotto First Division.

Sealing work well under way

Workers are making the most of recent settled weather to begin sealing parts of the new two-lane roundabout being built on the intersection of Port Rd and Kioreroa Rd in Whangārei. Motorists should be prepared for changes to the road layout over the coming weeks. Whangarei District Council roading project manager Mark Seakins said traffic will be moved onto the new road today. Construction of the railway side of the new road and roundabout is to be completed in December.

Trial date for murder accused

A new trial date has been set for a man accused of the murder of Jason McNae at a block of flats in Morningside earlier this year. Lance Clinton Hall, 50, originally had his trial date set for July 7 2025, however Justice Timothy Brewer said the trial date was too far out. Hall’s case was called in the High Court at Whangārei last week and a new trial date was scheduled for September 30, 2024. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Tooth fairy to be sentenced

A Kaikohe woman dubbed “the tooth fairy” will be sentenced after she was found guilty of charges brought by the Ministry of Health. Claire Wihongi-Matene faced six charges of performing a restricted activity and one charge of claiming to be a health practitioner, after she was investigated for providing dentures in the Far North area. Wihongi-Matene is due to be sentenced on August 18.