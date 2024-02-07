Desexing cats and dogs has been a major focus of the SPCA in Northland.

A successful partnership between the SPCA, Bay of Islands Veterinary Services and Coast to Coast Cat Rescue has seen 1200 animals desexed over the last eight months. The desexing programme has prevented an estimated 3865 unwanted kittens and puppies being born. The SPCA funded the initiative last June and is working with Bay of Island Veterinary Services and Coast to Coast Cat Rescue to desex as many cats and dogs as possible.

Kauri falls

Rawinia Everitt has resigned from her position as head coach of the Northland Kauri Farah Palmer Cup team. Everitt, who was appointed to the role in March last year, led the team to a championship title in the 2023 season. In a statement acknowledging Everitt’s departure, the Northland Rugby Union thanked her for passion and dedication to the sport.

House fire reignites

A fire that destroyed a home in Langs Beach on Saturday reignited on Sunday. Firefighters from Waipū and Mangawhai were first called to the property on February 3 to find the house engulfed in flames. Firefighters had to return to the property on Sunday night after the fire reignited due to hotspots within the house.

WECO reunion

Whangārei Engineering Co Ltd (WECO) is holding a reunion for former employees, expected to be at the Whangārei RSA on Hannah St on March 2 at 12pm. WECO was formed in 1907 by Percy Reynolds, Colin Bissett and Fred Foot and became one of the largest employers in Whangarei in the 1950s to 1970s.

Free emergency workshops

Civil Defence Northland is offering free workshops from February 15 to March 27, which cover emergency preparedness and business continuity for farmers and growers this year. The workshop will discuss emergency plans for homes and property, planning of animal welfare before emergencies, tips for working with insurers and back-up energy systems. To register, visit the Northland Inc. website.

Apprentice Challenge on again

New Zealand Certified Builders encourages apprentices to get their entries in for this year’s Apprentice Challenge, sponsored by ITM. The regional heats of the competition will be held in the Bay of Islands and Whangārei on April 6. The winner of each region competes for the title of national champion in June. A week before the regional heats, competitors will be advised of the project they are to build. On the day, each competitor will have eight hours to complete the project, which will be judged by a panel of experienced building practitioners and industry educators. To enter, visit apprenticechallenge.nz and fill out the entry form by March 25.