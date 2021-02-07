Northland news briefs: Blues heading to region

Sam Nock and the Blues will be in Northland this week. Photo / Getty IMages

Scrub fire put out

Three fire service crews attended the scene of a past scrub fire in Omapere after it flared up on Saturday afternoon. The small scrub fire occurred just after midday at Martin Rd, where a larger fire took place a few months ago. Fortunately, crews from Kaikohe, Rawene and Omapere were able to contain the flare up within about an hour. Another bush fire was also extinguished near Range Rd in Kawakawa about five hours later. The blaze, which was 20 metres by 10 metres, was put out by two crews from Kawakawa in about an hour.

Feeling Blues in Northland

Northland rugby hopefuls will get a chance to learn from the best on Thursday through a skills and drills session with the Blues in Kerikeri. The session, which is open to the public, is held at the Kerikeri Rugby Club from 10am-12pm for any and all junior players looking to improve their game ahead of this year's season.

It is part of a three-day Northland excursion for the full Blues squad, which featured Taniwha players such as Tom Robinson, Josh Goodhue, Sam Nock, Jone Macilai and Brady Rush. The squad travels north tomorrow via campervans and will be stopping in on various schools and rugby clubs on their way to Matauri Bay where they will camp. On Wednesday morning, the players then have the option of surfing or fishing, with about a dozen locals providing boats including Northland Rugby Union chief executive Cameron Bell. The squad will stay overnight at Whitiora Marae in Te Tii before the training session on Thursday. The Blues will be hoping to find some inspiration from the Northland youth to utilise against the Hurricanes and Chiefs in two 40-minute games on Saturday.

Project funding to reduce litter

New Zealand's biggest packaging industry organisation is offering funding for projects that aim to reduce litter.

The Packaging Forum opened its first grant funding application round of 2021 last week, encouraging councils, recyclers, community groups and other organisations with projects aimed at litter reduction to apply for up to $10,000.

CEO Rob Lanford said grants were funded via voluntary levies paid by members.

For further information, or to apply for a grant (before the end of the month), go to www.packagingforum.org.nz/grants.

Lucky Lotto winners

Two lucky Lotto players won $500,000 each in Saturday night's draw. They were from Auckland and Lower Hutt. The winning tickets were sold at Lancaster Four Square in Auckland and Dowse Drive Foodmarket in Lower Hutt.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Auckland, who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on Mylotto.

New chief executive

NorthTec's new chief executive, Toa Faneva, starts in his new role tomorrow. Toa (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu ki Whaingaroa and Niue) is an experienced Iwi and Māori development chief executive. Announcing Toa's appointment, NorthTec chairwoman Ripeka Evans said: "Toa is an exceptional leader. He has a track record of leadership, relationship building and managing transformation. Those are attributes NorthTec needs to deliver on the government-mandated reform of the vocational education and training sector. NorthTec must meet the needs of Tai Tokerau iwi, industry and communities and Toa will lead the organisation in achieving that."