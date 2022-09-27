From left, Kaipara's Dr Jason Smith, Far North's John Carter (QSO) and Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai at the service for The Queen. Photo / Supplied

By Susan Botting - Local Democracy Reporter for Northland

Northland's three mayors were among hundreds who this weekend attended New Zealand's Queen Elizabeth II State Memorial Service in Wellington.

Far North Mayor John Carter (QSO), Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai and Kaipara Mayor Dr Jason Smith attended the service in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul in Wellington on Sunday afternoon.

Their Wellington presence marked one of the last official joint mayoral attendances for the three, who are all standing down from their roles at the October 8 local elections.

Smith said it was an honour for Northland's three mayors to represent Northlanders at the service, held in the Anglican cathedral. Queen Elizabeth II was the global head of the Anglican church.

"It was a beautiful, solemn and reflective service. It had a distinctively New Zealand feel to it," Smith said.

For Far North Mayor Carter, the Wellington service was particularly memorable.

Carter was in 2012 appointed a Companion of the Queen's Service Order for his services as a central government MP and had showed the Queen around Parliament on her 1995 visit.

"The Queen was a remarkable lady and truly was the nicest person you could ever meet," Carter said.

He has also met Prince Phillip and the now King Charles several times, along with Queen Consort Camilla.

Carter will end half a century-plus of local and central government service at the October 8 local government elections.

Mayors and other local government leaders from around New Zealand were among those invited to the service, held to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history. The service was held during New Zealand's national day of mourning.

The memorial was attended by multiple politicians and dignitaries - including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro - both of whom gave readings.

It started with a national minute of silence. Crowds gathered on the lawns of Parliament to watch a live stream of the service.

■ Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air