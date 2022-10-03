Tiaho Trust CEO Jonny Wilkinson said the survey was sent out to help disabled Northlanders vote and to bring disabled issues to the forefront of mayoral candidates' minds. Photo / Tania Whyte

Tiaho Trust CEO Jonny Wilkinson said the survey was sent out to help disabled Northlanders vote and to bring disabled issues to the forefront of mayoral candidates' minds. Photo / Tania Whyte

Disability advocates are disappointed half of the mayoral candidates in Northland have not answered questions posed to them by those living with disabilities.

Northland disability advocacy group Tiaho Trust asked five questions on disability issues to all Northland mayoral candidates last month.

The survey was sent by email to the candidates on August 19, with a reminder on September 1. The survey closed on September 5.

The 2013 Census showed 24 per cent of the NZ population has disabilities while the number in the Northland region was higher at 29 per cent. The 2018 Census did not update this information.

Tiaho Trust said it envisaged the percentage to be far higher now and Northland's ageing population meant disability issues should be on the minds of candidates.

"Most people are only abled-bodied temporarily," said Tiaho Trust chief executive Jonny Wilkinson.

Among those who did not reply to the questions were Whangārei candidates Ken Couper and Shaquille Shortland and Far North candidates Clinton Dearlove, Kevin Middleton, Joshua Riley and Rachel Witana (whose contact details were not available).

Only a single Kaipara District candidate responded, Victoria De La Varis-Woodcock. Those who did not respond were Craig Eldon Jepson, Karen Joyce-Paki, Brenden Nathan, Ash Nayyar and Gordon Walker.

Tiaho Trust posted the responses to their survey on their Facebook page.

"Part of the reason we did this was to encourage disabled people to vote on disability issues," Wilkinson said.

"But also educating the candidates because the vast majority will need to go research ... what council could possibly do about the rights of disabled people," Wilkinson said.

The questions covered Northland's accessibility policies, the shortage of affordable and accessible housing, increasing employment for the disabled and how candidates plan to increase usage of te reo Māori and NZ Sign Language.

"Some of the answers have been a little bit glib and kind of saying, well, this is a central Government issue.

"But some have recognised there is an opportunity to come forward and show leadership in the local district by being proactive about some of these issues," said Wilkinson.

It came as a surprise to Wilkinson that only one of six Kaipara mayoral candidates even responded to the survey.

"It's interesting because Kaipara has two of the largest assisted residential facilities," said Wilkinson.

"It's very disappointing ... when you're getting that reaction from your mayoral candidates," said Kaurilands Skills Centre Trust chairwoman Colleen Glass.

"I think there's still that stigma out there, you know."

Glass works at an assisted living facility in Ruawai, Kaipara, where 22 adults living with intellectual disabilities are enabled to be employed and work in the community.

"It's always been one of those things in the [council] sector for a long time, really [the disabled] haven't been represented.

"These lovely people that we represent and support on a daily basis need to be able to be recognised out in that community."

The Advocate contacted the 11 candidates who did not respond to the survey.

Mayoral candidates Ken Couper, Brenden Nathan, Joshua Riley, Craig Jepson and Clinton Dearlove have acknowledged they missed the survey.

Dearlove said he was "embarrassed" he missed the cut-off date for the survey and had an understanding of disability issues through caring for disabled whānau.

"We have huge issues in Hokianga ... it's so important," said Dearlove.

Nathan apologised for not completing the survey and said he "honestly overlooked the email".

Couper also apologised for missing the email and said he supported "improving both services and outcomes for the disabled community".

Joshua Riley said he missed the email and would contact Tiaho Trust.

Gordon Walker said he didn't "appear to have received the email" and apologised.

Kevin Middleton, Karen Joyce-Paki and Ash Nayyar said they never received the survey from the trust, in their response to the Advocate.

Shaquille Shortland did not respond to the Advocate's inquiries.

Many candidates asked the Advocate to provide them with the survey once we contacted them, despite it being well past the due date and sent by a separate organisation.

"We went out of our way to make sure everyone got the survey," Wilkinson said.

Tiaho Trust said it was "diligent" in contacting and reminding all of the candidates of the survey, and the Advocate used the same contact details in its follow-up.