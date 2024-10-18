“The more boats that come, the more services they require and the more businesses start up to do all that work, so it’s a real symbiosis and it’s working well.”

Boats continue to get bigger too, thanks to navigational systems becoming easier and many with little experience choosing the boat life.

“There’s a lot of boats with younger people now, they have an income off their YouTube channels showing their adventures over the world.

Over the past 10 years, it’s been more and more older retirees, but this vlogger syndrome has influenced a lot of younger people to go out and do it.”

Travellers visit from across the world with the biggest market being the US, plus those from other countries such as Germany, France, the Netherlands and occasionally Japan and Russia docking.

Most of the spending in Whangārei happens at the marine services, marina assistant Manager Sharron Beck says. Photo / Brodie Stone

Those people dock for about six months and fly back to their homes for Christmas before coming back to explore New Zealand and work on their boats.

Most of the spending happens at Whangārei’s services with repair work, new sails, engine work, paint jobs and refits required.

“It brings a lot of money, especially the bigger ones. Their average spend is estimated to be $80,000.”

Growth continues to happen across the marine industry in Whangārei, such as Port Nikau adding to its offerings with 48 new berths this year.

It’s quickly establishing Whangārei as a world-class spot for berthing and maintenance, Port Nikau marine manager Blair Smeal says.

“Our tradespeople offer everything needed to support our visitors, right here in our city.”

Smeal said he was keen to continue promoting Whangārei as a premier marine hub for the South Pacific.

“If we can extend our marketing reach internationally and attract a steady stream of boats to Whangārei, I believe the positive impact on the town could be transformative.”

Superyachts Odyssey and Senses at Port Nikau superyacht marina. Photo / Supplied

That would include more local employment and business opportunities, ultimately encouraging more people into the area.

Smeal said there had been a push to attract more superyachts to Northland that bring substantial economic benefits.

While Port Nikau’s recreational berths typically accommodate vessels of 12-20m, the superyacht marina can host vessels that are up to 70m.

“When superyachts visit, their crews and guests love to engage in activities like surfing, diving, hiking, sailing, fishing, kite surfing and more, which is perfect for showcasing and supporting Northland’s natural attractions and local businesses.”

He said there had been an increase in superyacht inquiries compared with recent years.

“While the numbers are steadily climbing, they haven’t quite reached pre-Covid levels yet, but interest is clearly on the rise.”

Port Nikau underwent expansion as part of a development plan this year. Photo / Supplied

About 75% of those travelling to Northland from international waters get their craft clearance in the Bay of Islands’ Ōpua, according to New Zealand Marina Operators Association chairman and Far North Holdings general manager Chris Galbraith.

He expects to see more domestic travellers on top of international arrivals.

“I think New Zealanders are looking forward to coming out of reasonably tough times economically.”

Along with an economic uplift would come spending in Northland, he said.

“We’ve got quite a large marine sector and a lot of small businesses and contractors that benefit from [spending].”

After making their Customs clearance, many international visitors chose to remain in Northland, which has good cruising grounds with a warmer climate, he said.

“For us Northlanders, we’ve got a great history of making international cruisers feel welcome.

“We in Northland have been serving their needs for many years and that history accounts for repeat visits and stories of interest that make people want to return.”

Destination management specialist Amy Simpkin said the summer months brought a peak in visitor numbers to the Northland region whether by air, land or sea, and this season was shaping up to be a busy one.

“Forward bookings are looking promising for visitor operators and accommodation providers across Northland, indicating there is a strong desire for visitors to travel to the region this summer.”

