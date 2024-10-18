That would include more local employment and business opportunities, ultimately encouraging more people into the area.
Smeal said there had been a push to attract more superyachts to Northland that bring substantial economic benefits.
While Port Nikau’s recreational berths typically accommodate vessels of 12-20m, the superyacht marina can host vessels that are up to 70m.
“When superyachts visit, their crews and guests love to engage in activities like surfing, diving, hiking, sailing, fishing, kite surfing and more, which is perfect for showcasing and supporting Northland’s natural attractions and local businesses.”
He said there had been an increase in superyacht inquiries compared with recent years.
“While the numbers are steadily climbing, they haven’t quite reached pre-Covid levels yet, but interest is clearly on the rise.”
About 75% of those travelling to Northland from international waters get their craft clearance in the Bay of Islands’ Ōpua, according to New Zealand Marina Operators Association chairman and Far North Holdings general manager Chris Galbraith.
He expects to see more domestic travellers on top of international arrivals.
“I think New Zealanders are looking forward to coming out of reasonably tough times economically.”
Along with an economic uplift would come spending in Northland, he said.
“We’ve got quite a large marine sector and a lot of small businesses and contractors that benefit from [spending].”
After making their Customs clearance, many international visitors chose to remain in Northland, which has good cruising grounds with a warmer climate, he said.
“For us Northlanders, we’ve got a great history of making international cruisers feel welcome.
“We in Northland have been serving their needs for many years and that history accounts for repeat visits and stories of interest that make people want to return.”
Destination management specialist Amy Simpkin said the summer months brought a peak in visitor numbers to the Northland region whether by air, land or sea, and this season was shaping up to be a busy one.
“Forward bookings are looking promising for visitor operators and accommodation providers across Northland, indicating there is a strong desire for visitors to travel to the region this summer.”