Cyclone Gabrielle caused flooding, slips and impacted on businesses across Northland.

Whāriki Te Tai Tokerau Māori Business Network is holding a series of drop-in clinics to assist Māori businesses affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, which hit the region in February.

The cyclone caused major issues across Northland, causing widespread flooding, slips and closing roads across the region. The closures have also impacted businesses with the State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns largely closed by slips and lengthy detours having to be used. SH1 was reopened both ways for the Easter holidays, but will close again on April 17 for permanent repairs.

Between Saturday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 14, parts of Northland experienced more than 400mm of rain, including the highest recorded 24-hour rainfall in New Zealand.

The Whāriki Te Tai Tokerau Māori Business Network clinics will provide valuable support, guidance, and resources to help businesses recover and rebuild in the aftermath of the cyclone.

“We understand the challenges faced by our community during this difficult time, and we’re committed to providing support and resources for pakihi Māori affected by Cyclone Gabrielle,” business navigator for Whāriki Te Tai Tokerau Māori Business Network Marlene Richardt (Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Awa) said.

“We encourage all impacted businesses to attend these drop-in clinics and take advantage of the valuable support available.”

In addition to the drop-in clinics, Whāriki Te Tai Tokerau is urging businesses to apply for Cyclone Gabrielle business recovery grants from Northland Inc, which can provide financial aid ranging from $5000 to $40,000 to help with immediate cash flow needs and facilitate recovery.

The clinics are at the MSD office in Dargaville on Thursday from 2pm to 6pm; Ngawha Business and Enterprise Park on April 19 from 2pm to 6pm; The Heads Hokianga, in Opononi, from 8am to 12pm on April 20; REAP Far North, Kaitaia, from 2pm to 6pm on May 3; Kerikeri Parish Church, from 8am to 12pm on May 4 and at Northland Inc, 85 Cameron St, Whangārei, from 2pm to 6pm on May 10.

For more information about the drop-in clinics or to register, please visit https://bit.ly/tkp-23 or contact Liam Rātana, liam.taitokerau@whariki.co.nz or 021823913.



