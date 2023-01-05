Lenghi has been missing for more than two weeks from her Kensington home. Photo / Supplied

Lenghi has been missing for more than two weeks from her Kensington home. Photo / Supplied

Whangārei’s Tim Scripps knows a missing cat isn’t much of a story but this is no ordinary tale.

His cat Lenghi has helped him cope with his shock cancer diagnosis and was set to keep his wife Jane company should he die.

And now, as Scripps battles to buy more than the six to eight months his metastatic pancreatic cancer is allowing him, Lenghi is believed to have been stolen.

The couple brought the pedigree Cornish Rex into the family last March when she was only 4-months-old.

She was a way to bring some comfort into Scripps’ life as the 68-year-old underwent surgery and powerful chemotherapy to quash his cancer.

“My thoughts were with Lenghi in my life, when I’m getting sicker and sicker, she will be there to cuddle up to,” he said.

“[She] gave me great comfort during the very difficult times and her loss is devastating to the both of us.”

The father of two was shocked to learn, quite by accident, of his diagnosis back in 2021.

He had gone to Whangārei Hospital’s emergency department concerned about a fever. Nothing too out of the blue as he experienced fevers from time to time since undergoing surgery in 1995 to successfully treat a rare form of pancreatic cancer.

A scan at the hospital to find the source of the infection instead showed a tumour in Scripps’ pancreas.

The organ was removed along with his spleen during surgery in August 2021.

“After surgery, they, unfortunately, couldn’t get rid of all the tumours,” he said.

So, Scripps returned home to undergo “quite a strong” chemotherapy regime.

Months later, tests revealed the cancer had spread to his lungs. Doctors predicted he had less than a year to live.

“I keep positive and active and it’s helping me a lot. It will extend my life being that way,” Scripps said.

“But at the end of the day, it will get me.”

But helping to keep Scripps upbeat was Lenghi - named after the couple’s favourite international chef, Yotam Ottolenghi.

Tim Scripps is calling on the public's help to find his cherished cat. Photo / Tania Whyte

“She’s awesome,” he said. “Like a little dog, she will fetch. She’s very smoochy with me in particular.”

Lenghi, an outdoor cat who took to Scripps from day one, has to be everywhere they are, he said.

“She’s just part of our family.”

The last time they saw Lenghi was just over two weeks ago on Friday afternoon. The trio had been cuddled up on the outside couch together at their Cairnfield Rd home in Kensington.

And then she slunk off and no sign of her has been seen since.

“She would go off for maybe an hour or so to visit the neighbours and the like,” Scripps said.

But she would always return hourly to “touch base”, he added.

The couple thinks Lenghi was taken, potentially for someone to cash in on her pedigree’s price tag.

“If she were injured or killed by a car we’re pretty sure that would have become evident by now,” Scripps said.

Her chip has not yet been scanned at any vets - if it was the Scripps would know as she has been reported as missing.

The pair, who have scoured their road and put up missing posters, is now offering a $500 reward for Lenghi’s safe return or information that brings her home unharmed.

Scripps said she had distinctive wool-like fur - “like a newborn lamb’s”, huge bat-like ears, and “beautiful blue eyes”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the couple on 021 255 1777.