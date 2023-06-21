The man appeared by audio-visual link in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday facing more than 100 sex charges. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The man appeared by audio-visual link in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday facing more than 100 sex charges. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A former Northland farmer has been charged with more than 100 sex offences relating to two complainants, one of whom was underage during much of the alleged offending.

The 56-year-old indicated, through his lawyer Arthur Fairley, he would plead not guilty to all charges.

He was already facing 10 charges when around 100 more were added during an appearance in the Kaikohe District Court by audio-visual link on Tuesday.

Most of the charges are for indecent assault and sexual violation but he also faces one charge of assault with intent to commit sexual violation, one charge of bestiality, and three of unlawful possession of a pistol (a cut-down .223 rifle).

The younger complainant was under 12 when the alleged offending began and 17 when it ended.

The charges span the period December 2000 to March 2023.

Some charges are representative, meaning the alleged offending occurred more than once.

Judge Brandt Shortland agreed to Fairley’s request for interim name suppression, to protect the complainants and because more charges were “in the pipeline”.

The man is due in the Whangārei District Court on October 6 for a first call-over.

The matter of whether suppression should be continued will be addressed at that time.

His bail, which includes non-association orders barring contact with witnesses or complainants, was renewed.

The case will proceed to a jury trial.