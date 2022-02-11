Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Northland man faces 45 charges for alleged family violence

Police have laid 45 charges against a Northland man for alleged family harm offending. Stock Photo

Sarah Curtis
By
Sarah Curtis

Open Justice multimedia journalist, Northland

Name suppression has lapsed for a Northland man facing 45 charges arising from alleged family violence.

William Thomas Cohen, 66, appeared briefly in Whangārei District Court, pleading not guilty to all charges and electing a trial by jury.

Included in the charges are numerous alleged assaults - some involving sharp weapons, five involving a firearm; four charges of injuring with intent or reckless disregard; 11 threats to kill, and a charge of recklessly discharging a firearm.

Judge Deidre Orchard further remanded Cohen on bail for a case review hearing on April 21.

The judge changed Cohen's bail conditions, deleting an overnight curfew and a ban on him being allowed to enter Dargaville.

Under the revised conditions, Cohen is allowed into Dargaville but only if he travels directly to a specified address without stopping elsewhere in the town.

Cohen was previously granted interim name suppression. Counsel Arthur Fairley said he was not seeking a continuation of it. Before making that decision, he consulted one of the complainants - a serving police officer with the same surname as the defendant, Fairlie said.