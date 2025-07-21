Advertisement
Northland man charged after police officer, dog allegedly assaulted during vehicle search

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Police say a 47-year-old man had four different drugs in his possession when they carried out a search of his vehicle on Sunday. Photo / NZME

A man is facing a raft of charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer and injuring a police dog during a traffic stop.

Northland District Commander Matt Srhoj said a police dog handler carried out the stop on Kahiwi St, Raumanga, about 4.30am on Sunday.

The officer reportedly spotted

