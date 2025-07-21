The police dog sustained a scratch to the eye and required urgent medical treatment, Srhoj said.
The man was arrested when additional police arrived. He was taken to Whangārei Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
A search of the vehicle reportedly led to the discovery of methamphetamine, LSD tabs, cannabis, cocaine, as well as more than $5000 in cash which was seized by police.
The man appeared in Whangārei District Court today, charged with assaulting police, intentionally injuring a police dog, possession of cannabis for supply, possession of methamphetamine for supply, as well as possession of cocaine and LSD.
He was also charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.
The charge of possession of cannabis for supply alone could carry a maximum penalty of up eight year’ imprisonment.
“We have no tolerance for unprovoked violence, especially directed to our staff who are just doing their jobs,” Srhoj said.
“If people think that this is acceptable, then they will face the consequences in court.”
Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.