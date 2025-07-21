Police say a 47-year-old man had four different drugs in his possession when they carried out a search of his vehicle on Sunday. Photo / NZME

21 Jul, 2025 05:00 AM 2 mins to read

Northland man charged after police officer, dog allegedly assaulted during vehicle search

Police say a 47-year-old man had four different drugs in his possession when they carried out a search of his vehicle on Sunday. Photo / NZME

A man is facing a raft of charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer and injuring a police dog during a traffic stop.

Northland District Commander Matt Srhoj said a police dog handler carried out the stop on Kahiwi St, Raumanga, about 4.30am on Sunday.

The officer reportedly spotted drug paraphernalia inside the 47-year-old man’s vehicle and attempted to start a search.

However, Srhoj alleged the man became aggressive.

A taser, pepper spray and the police dog were tactics used, however, during that time the police officer and dog were allegedly assaulted.