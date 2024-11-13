A Northland man faces serious charges after an alleged theft of alcohol involving a gun.
A Whangārei CIB investigation has been under way since the alleged aggravated burglary at a Maungatapere property on Monday night.
Detective Sergeant Pieter Serfontein said two offenders arrived at the property about 8.30pm.
“One was allegedly carrying a firearm and made threats towards one of the occupants.
“He (an occupant) was assaulted, fortunately not seriously, and alcohol was taken from the address,” Serfontein said.