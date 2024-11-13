Advertisement
Northland man arrested after alleged alcohol theft with a gun

Police have made an arrest after an alleged aggravated robbery last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Northland man faces serious charges after an alleged theft of alcohol involving a gun.

A Whangārei CIB investigation has been under way since the alleged aggravated burglary at a Maungatapere property on Monday night.

Detective Sergeant Pieter Serfontein said two offenders arrived at the property about 8.30pm.

“One was allegedly carrying a firearm and made threats towards one of the occupants.

“He (an occupant) was assaulted, fortunately not seriously, and alcohol was taken from the address,” Serfontein said.

Both offenders left when another person arrived at the address and disturbed them.

Serfontein said the vehicle of interest was seen in west Auckland overnight.

“An armed traffic stop was carried out near Te Atatū with the driver taken into custody without incident.”

Police made an arrest after stopping a car in Te Atatu allegedly connected to an aggravated robbery last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward
A 28-year-old Tikipunga man has been charged with committing burglary with a weapon, presenting a firearm at a person and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was expected in the Waitākere District Court today.

Serfontein said the second offender is being sought and further arrests or charges were possible.



