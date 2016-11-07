Josh van der Flier (left) and Joey Carbery of Ireland (via Dargaville) celebrate after Ireland beat the All Blacks at Soldier Field in Chicago on the weekend. PHOTO/GETTY

Joe Carbery is a name many Northlanders will recognise.

The Dargaville saxophonist (he now lives in Auckland) blew sweet tunes on his sax for decades in our region. But now there's a Joey Carbery making headlines, and this one's got dancing feet.

In fact, "Dancing feet" is the sub-title on a YouTube club highlighting the Irish rugby player Joey Carbery's talents.

Joey Carbery rugby player is the grandson of Joe Carbery saxophonist.

The youngest Joey Carbery was born in Auckland, but raised in Dargaville until his folks - Dad's name is Joey Carbery also - moved 10 years ago to Ireland.

On Sunday, five days after his 21st birthday, Carbery made his debut for the Irish rugby team in the historic victory over the All Blacks.

The "dancing feet" YouTube clip hints strongly at why the Irish selectors threw him into the mix.

He has a big left foot step, jinks off the right, can kick goals, tackle and is not afraid to take the big men on around the fringes of the ruck or set pieces.

He also has heart. And he is quick.

Carbery debuted for Leinster off the bench last season, but only secured a start in September.

And start he did, running 70 metres for a brilliant solo try in his first starting match.

His accent hints of his Northern Wairoa upbringing, with a garnish of the Irish.

Having grown up in a town where the brown waters of the Northern Wairoa river run freely, he will no doubt have experienced this week what it's like to live in a country where the Guinness flowed deep and dark as they celebrate their first win over the All Blacks in 111 years.

In New Zealand we know 111 as the emergency number. It's probably too early to hit the panic button on the state of the All Blacks' form.

But for now, Northland can take some pride in being part of this historic sporting occasion, even if the player we are proud of was wearing a green jersey and not a black one.

Who knows, Carbery and former Northland captain Jared Payne, who was at centre for Ireland on Sunday, may yet return to Northland for the 2017 Lions tour.