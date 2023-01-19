Northland leaders have responded to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement she will stand down on February 7. Photo / Warren Buckland

Northland leaders have expressed their sadness and extended their aroha to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after she announced yesterday she was standing down.

But Northlanders shouldn’t be worried about political instability. They should look at the move as an opportunity for “fresh leadership” and know there were “people who are working together to make the best for our community”, local mayors say.

An emotional Ardern announced she would stand down on February 7 saying she had reflected on her role over the summer and “no longer have that bit extra in the tank to do the job justice”.

Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis posted on social media that “it’s times like these that words are not enough to express the impact a person has had”.

“What stands out about Jacinda is her role as a true leader.

“Over the past six years I have sat next to her as she calmly led us as a Government, and as a country, through countless challenges.

“She has well and truly earned a break and nothing is more important than whānau.

“Aotearoa is a better country having had her lead us.”

Ardern announced her decision to stand down while choking back tears, saying the past five and a half years were the “most fulfilling” of her life.

But she was looking forward to finally getting married to her partner Clarke Gayford, and being there when her daughter Neve starts school this year, she said.

Ardern also announced that the general election would be held on Saturday, October 14.

Far North mayor Moko Tepania said he “sends aroha” to Ardern “for all the work she’s done in her role”.

“To an outgoing leader from an incoming leader, although I’m on a much smaller scale, I definitely am grateful for her and the time and work she’s put into it.

“To anyone in a position like this, it’s not an easy job.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like being a Prime Minister during a global pandemic and Whakaari/White Island eruption and everything else.”

Politically, it’s a “very good move for her to make”, Tepania said.

Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis [left] has praised Jacinda Ardern for “her role as a true leader”. Photo / file

“With refreshed leadership for Labour and a new leader for National [Chris Luxon], it sets us up as a region to be able to make sure we’re aligned depending on what parties make up the new government.

“It’s a call to the people, this is your opportunity to have a say on who you think is best to lead us forward as a nation.”

Waitangi National Trust Chairman Pita Tipene said the news was “devastating”.

“It’s such a surprise.

“There were a lot of things we were looking forward to hosting her for. That will still happen but it puts a whole new perspective on things.”

With Ardern’s last day on February 7, her last role as the country’s leader could be at Waitangi Day celebrations at the Treaty Grounds on February 6.

However, when asked about attending Waitangi, Ardern said she had not yet finalised plans.

Tipene said though there hasn’t been time to plan anything “she is very much part of the programme”.

“We will rethink the whole thing now.

“She epitomises what Waitangi is all about, which is working in partnership.

“She was always prepared to be part of decisions, which may not have been acceptable to parts of our society.

“But she was always an out-and-out leader, and doing her best to make Aotearoa a better place. And she has.”

Waitangi National Trust Chairman Pita Tipene said Ardern “epitomises what Waitangi is all about”. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said Ardern has had some “hard years dealing with a lot of issues”.

“You have to take your hat off to her for that. It’s not a very forgiving job sometimes.”

Cocurullo said some controversial issues like the Three Waters reforms and Marsden Pt refinery which was closed last year, “had been taken out of our control”.

“It’s an opportunity for the new Prime Minister to relook at things and change the direction.

“Almost 70 per cent of councils in New Zealand now have an issue with [Three Waters]. With the amount of people against it, maybe it’s time for a change in direction.

“I hope they put some more emphasis on Northland. We do feel forgotten at times.”

But Cocurullo said there was no need to worry about political instability after Ardern’s announcement.

His message to Northlanders was to “focus on the fact there are people in the community, like those in the Northland Mayoral Forum, who are working together to make the best for our community”.

Not everyone had positive things to say about Ardern’s leadership, however.

Kaipara mayor Craig Jepson said Ardern’s resignation “couldn’t come soon enough for me”.

“She’s led us down a very divisive path in the last several years. Her handling of the mandates was shocking.

“She had all these promises to deliver on child poverty; she was aspirational, but she didn’t deliver on one word of it.

“Just about on every metric, she didn’t make me happy as an individual or as a mayor.”

Jepson said New Zealanders were “ready for a change”.

“New Zealanders just want to get on, and continue to live together, work together and play together like they always have without government interference.”

A caucus vote will happen on Sunday for a new party leader and new Prime Minister.

Grant Robertson has said he will not be putting his name forward.

Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime and Whangārei MP Emily Henderson could not be reached for comment.