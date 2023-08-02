Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland leaders dub Government funding boost to fix storm-damaged state highways ‘a great start’

Jenny Ling
By
5 mins to read
SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills has been closed numerous times due to severe weather and slips forcing motorists to detour around Mangawhai and Waipū.

SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills has been closed numerous times due to severe weather and slips forcing motorists to detour around Mangawhai and Waipū.

The Government’s announcement of $44 million to repair some of Northland’s storm-damaged state highways and vital detour routes has been welcomed by the region’s leaders and roading experts.

But “much more” funding was needed to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate