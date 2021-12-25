Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Northland kiwi conservationists celebrate Christmas miracle: First chick hatches in Whangārei Heads

3 minutes to read
Chookie, pictured with his second chick, is the first kiwi to successfully nest in Owhiwa, near Whangārei Heads, in decades. Photo / Kiwi Coast

By
Karina Cooper

Multimedia journalist

Kiwi conservationists in Whangārei Heads received an early Christmas gift with the arrival of the first chick this breeding season.

Owhiwa Landcare was overjoyed about Kotahi (The First), who followed a bittersweet moment in March

