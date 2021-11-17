Northland Inc CEO Murray Reade moving back to Auckland for new role and to be with family

Murray Reade has helmed the regional economic development agency for more than two years.

Northland Inc chief executive Murray Reade has resigned after more than two years at the region's economic development agency.

Reade is returning to Auckland to take up an opportunity with Lifewise, an organisation that supports community wellbeing, and to join his family who have remained there since his appointment in 2019. Reade will leave Northland Inc in February.

"It's never an easy decision to move on, particularly when you work with great people in a great region. Despite my departure, Te Tai Tokerau will remain home for me," he said.

Northland Inc chairwoman Nicole Anderson said Reade had made a positive contribution to the region during his time as CEO.

"Murray has led Northland Inc through the uncertainty of Covid-19, ensuring the continued advocacy and work of the economic development agency. During his tenure, he has overseen the shift from Northland Inc being solely funded by Northland Regional Council to the establishment of a joint council-controlled organisational structure."

Reade said Northland Inc's He Korowai Manawanui journey was a highlight of his tenure, building internal cultural capability and the focus the Northland Inc team have started to develop on their commitments to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and to Te Tai Tokerau Māori.

What stands out, however, is the way in which the Tai Tokerau region has rallied during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A replacement for the role is yet to be announced.

"We're committed to continuing to build the momentum gained over the past two years and continuing to serve and advocate for the Northland region in 2022 and beyond. This includes working toward a Tai Tokerau Economic Development Strategy," Anderson said.