McQuillan said the pricing changes prove “how small NZ producers can innovate, support local supply chains, and bring tangible value back to customers in a time of rising costs”.

“While many businesses have increased their prices, we’ve worked exceptionally hard to lower ours without compromising on quality, artisan craftsmanship, or sustainability,” she said.

Bratty, an accountant by trade, was looking at the business for a client, who ended up deciding it wasn’t for them.

“I liked the look of it ... I said to Debbie, ‘how do you feel about us investing in this’, and it went from there.”

Based in Pakotai, the couple initially ran the business as the previous owners, with the existing pricing structure.

Wild West Gourmet prices have been reduced, proving it can be done during a tough economic climate.

“It quickly became apparent that this was an area where real work was required and was one of the first changes to be made,” Bratty said.

The artisan producers launched a full rebrand, cutting the price of their Worcester sauce from $38 for a 250ml bottle, to between $16.95 and $17.95 - a 55.39% decrease.

The company’s small-batch relishes and chutney, once $28 a jar, are now available for $16.95 - a 39.46% decrease.

Bratty said the previous prices were “pretty high”.

“We had to get our feet under the table a bit and understand the business before we understood the cost of production.

“We weren’t comfortable at those price levels, it was out of reach for people, and we wanted more people to access everyday gourmet.

“I studied the costings and margins, and worked with suppliers to make sure we were getting the best pricing we could.

“I came up with the pricing as it is, so there’s enough margin in it to make it a sustainable business, but at prices that are more affordable.”

While some would say they are still expensive when consumers can buy a 290ml bottle of Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce for $5.80, McQuillan said theirs is a “craft product”.

Every product is crafted using traditional methods in a purpose-built kitchen powered by rainwater and solar energy.

The couple also sources locally grown produce, including bananas, kūmara, beetroot, and onions.

“We were never going to be something mass-produced in a factory ... we’re a tiny two-person business,” McQuillan said.

“We’re not aiming to be the cheapest option on the shelves.

“Our flavour profile is different, it’s more concentrated ... so people use smaller amounts.”

Bratty said businesses can bring their costs down by “understanding what your costs are and how much you need to earn to make your business sustainable.

“It comes down to knowing your numbers.

“The environment is really hard.

“We’ve come from a position where the previous owners had developed a really great product but their business model was different to ours.”

According to Stats NZ, food prices are 3.5% higher than in March 2024.

Butter prices are more expensive, up 63.6% compared to March 2024, cheese is up by 20.4%, and milk is more expensive by 16%.

The Grocery Supplier Cost Index (GSCI) was also up 2% in the 12 months to April.

Infometrics chief executive and principal economist Brad Olsen said key products - including butter, beef and chocolate - continued to see higher supplier costs, driven by offshore demand and supply trends.

“Costs for domestically produced dairy and meat are being lifted by strong international demand, which are raising export prices and influencing local prices too,” he said.

Wild West Gourmet products are sold online, at Marsden Cove Marina and Tūtūkākā Twilight markets, and at food shows, including the Auckland Food Show in July.

