Hikurangi's Taylynn Rowe is the last to be caught in a game of link tag with the Blues women's players. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Blues women’s rugby team visited some lucky Northland Rippa rugby players on Friday in a bid to inspire the next generation.

Northern Wairoa and Hikurangi girls’ Rippa teams had a blast alongside their idols at Whangārei’s Pohe Island with proud whānau watching on.

The Blues team visit coincided with a training camp where they enhanced their skills and put their best feet forward.

Amongst the group was Kaikohe player Kerri Johnson.

The 20-year-old winger said during training camp she gained valuable skills such as not always sticking to her side and getting into the game.

She planned to continue learning from the knowledge and skills of those around her in a bid to eventually become a member of the Black Ferns.

Johnson is the niece of sporting great Portia Woodman so her speed and agility come as no surprise.

But she also said her success comes down to a mix of “natural talent” as well as a “lot of hard work”.

As for her mingling with the girls from Wairoa and Hikurangi, she said it was great to see all their happy faces and the “positive energy” they gave off.

“We tried to match that, we jumped around a lot and they were really interactive, they asked a lot of questions,” Johnson said.

Girls Rippa rugby teams from Northern Wairoa and Hikurangi left inspired on Friday after a visit from the Blues women's team. Photo / Michael Cunningham

She joked it was the perfected opportunity to develop some banter with the girls who were encouraged to tackle.

When it came to mingling with them, Johnson and her team handed out Blues shirts and flags, and laughed as she recalled signing a fair few Crocs.

The Blues women's team trained at Pohe Island on Friday much to the delight of young players. Photo / Michael Cunningham

She said the hope was to inspire the younger generation and show them that not only is making it professionally possible, but the “environment is really fun”.

Hooker Grace Gago was also there on Friday and said the training camp offered a way to develop more of the players and “create more depth” within the team.

The 25-year-old Aucklander said she thoroughly enjoyed the visit and was particularly impressed at the Northland Rugby Union grounds.

“It’s such a great facility, it should be a vision for everyone,” she said.

Tara Turner makes a break for it. Photo / Michael Cunningham

She said connecting with the community was a great way to show girls that Blues was a “connection to rugby”.

“That was our main aim and target and I think it was a brilliant success”.

She said the Wairoa and Hikurangi Rippa rugby teams were “so excited” and “lifted the energy”.

Gago said it was a reminder of when she was young having inspiration from female players - and now she could return the favour.

She found her passion for rugby in high school and said her younger self would be in awe of the fact that she gets to “spread (her) passion for rugby”.

