Far North firefighters are battling to bring a blaze at a Waipapa home under control.

The alarm was raised shortly before 2.30pm today after the house caught fire - the cause of which is yet to be determined.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the fire was well involved when firefighters from Kerikeri and Ōkaihau arrived on scene. Five fire trucks were dispatched to the property.

“The fire has been contained to the one property and all persons are accounted for.”