This suspicious fire on Karikari Peninsula has been burning for three days and compounding already stretched volunteer resources in the Far North.

A Northland fire chief has a stern warning to anybody deliberately lighting fires in the Far North - don't, it's endangering lives and property.

Not to mention, putting already-stretched volunteer firefighters under more pressure.

A suspicious fire took hold early on Tuesday morning when a house in Herekino was destroyed in a blaze that burned nearly 2ha of surrounding bush.

And firefighters were still battling a suspicious blaze at Karikari Peninsula that started in a layby on Inland Rd on Monday.

Earlier on January 21, 35 Far North volunteer firefighters battled a wildfire that tore through 5ha of bush in Shipwreck Bay, Ahipara.

Residents from six beachfront properties were evacuated as the blaze reached within 2m of their homes.

The suspected arson is a blow for Ahipara, as the coastal community has been plagued by firebugs believed responsible for 13 suspicious fires within a seven-month period from October 2020.

Firefighters continue to dampen a huge fire that has burned for more than 44 days and destroyed around 2828ha of nearby Kaimaumau wetland.

Fire and Emergency NZ staff are yet to determine whether the Kaimaumau fire was suspicious.

However, FENZ District Manager Wipari Henwood said it was worrying that so many suspicious fires had been lit in the district in recent months.

The deliberate fires further strained stretched resources and added more stress to volunteer firefighters who'd put their hand up to help their communities, he said.

''Firefighters are really resilient people, but we've had quite a few [suspicious fires] up here recently. It's certainly taking a toll," Henwood said.

''It takes quite a lot to manage [large blazes] and we've got to make sure we've got the right resources available.''

He said every crew were volunteers giving up their work or home time - putting their lives at risk - to provide a service to the community.

''We all want to be out there helping keep our communities safe, and [the suspicious fires] are causing undue stress. It's totally unnecessary. It's not just affecting one or two people - it's whole communities across the whole of the Far North.

"We've got a total fire ban in place up here, and it's there for a reason - the region is still so dry - and people have to be very careful.''

Firefighters were expected to be at Karikari and further north in Kaimaumau for a few days yet.

Henwood said rain on Monday night helped keep the Kaimaumau fire subdued and contained.

On Tuesday around 30 firefighters were at the fire ground with two helicopters on standby, he said.

"Crews will be hosing down a 30-metre-wide section around the perimeter of the fire ground to ensure the fire stays contained and mopping up hotspots. A priority will be investigating the extent of fire getting into peat in a small section in the Northern corner of the fire ground."

Firefighters are still battling a suspicious fire at Karikari Peninsula, in the Far North.

To check if it's okay to light a fire and the status of your area's fire season, go to checkitsalright.nz