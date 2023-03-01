The Northland Field Days, last held in 2020, with the Stephen Muggeridge and his Taungatara Clydesdales above, is back on this week.

Tractor pulling, lawn mower racing, sheep dog trials, a mobile farm and a ‘best deer roar’ competition.

There’s plenty of activities lined up at the Northland Field Days this week as the region’s largest agriculture event returns after a three-year Covid layoff.

The Northland Field Days, which is also New Zealand’s second-largest agriculture exhibition, runs for three days from Thursday at the field days site on Awakino Pt East Rd, Dargaville.

As well as hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest in farming innovations, there’s food and entertainment for the whole family over the three days, with events including a tractor pull, lawn mower racing, Caro’s Crazy Critters Mobile Farm, Northland sheep dog trials, a rock guitar hero challenge, fencing demonstrations and laser clay shooting, along with plenty of kid-friendly events.

Northland Regional Council will be at the Field Days again this year. The council’s site will showcase a scale model of a mature kauri tree created by the award-winning special effects and prop company Wētā Workshops.

NRC chair Tui Shortland said highlights will include a ‘Talk Tent’ and all the usual advice and guidance from the council’s experts on protecting the environment.

“The standout feature this year is the Talk Tent, which will provide a forum for talks and demonstrations.”

Talks factored in so far include wetlands, groundwater (Freshwater Plan), how to get rid of pest plants and land management,’’ Shortland said.

A Wētā Workshops model of a mature kauri tree that will be used to highlight the message about protecting kauri.

“In addition, all the usual favourites will be there; pest animals, pest plants, interactive displays and information will be available.

“This year, thanks to our friends at Waikato Regional Council, we are delighted to have the amazing Wētā Workshops model of a mature kauri tree to highlight the message about protecting kauri. There’ll even be a daily slot called ‘Roarsome’ where you can win a prize for the best deer roar.’’

Northland Field Days Hours:

Thursday, March 2 and Friday March 3: 9am to 4pm

Saturday, March 4, 9am to 3.30pm

No dogs are allowed at the Northland Field Days unless the dog is an authorised assistance dog such as a guide dog or the dog has been authorised, in writing, by the Northland Field Days, to be on an exhibitors site.

For full details go to northlandfielddays.co.nz