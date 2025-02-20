Advertisement
Northland Field Days 2025: Time to taste a wallaby and help raise pest awareness

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

NorthTec Level 4 cookery student Astyn Hobman-Williams with a Tex-Mex wallaby quesadilla with parmesan mayonnaise. Photo / NRC

Pests are being transformed into feasts by Northland cookery students at this year’s Northland Field Days 2025.

About 40kg of minced wallaby will be used to whip up free Tex-Mex wallaby quesadillas with parmesan mayonnaise.

The unique dish is a joint creation by the Northland Regional Council, NorthTec / Tai Tokerau Wānanga Level 4 cookery students and their tutor Hughie Blues.

The council expects to dish out 1800 portions during the Dargaville-based event’s three days from February 27.

The wallaby was sourced from Blenheim company Premium Game as there is no local wild wallaby stock.

While there are no known wallaby populations in Northland, there have been sightings of the pest.

In 2023 a dead wallaby has been found on the side of the highway in Kawakawa but was fed to some dogs before it could be examined.

Council Kaipara constituency representative John Blackwell said wallabies could potentially spread to Northland from Kawau Island and Rotorua Lakes.

“These animals are classified as an exclusion pest due to their potential to cause significant environmental and economic harm.”

Blackwell said wallaby threaten native bush by eating seedlings, hindering regeneration, and impact farming and forestry by consuming pasture and exotic seedlings.

The quesadillas were a way to raise awareness about pests and their impact.

Blackwell said biosecurity was a key focus for council this Field Days.

Council plans to highlight the importance of managing pest animals and plants to ensure biodiversity thrives.

Blackwell said this included issues related to incursions of deer, wallabies, turtles, clams, and other pest species.

“Our usual crowd favourites pest animals and pest plants - including how to get rid of weeds - will feature alongside biodiversity information, including updates on dune lakes and bitterns.”

Lisette Buckle, NorthTec / Tai Tokerau Wānanga Pathway Manager - Service Industries, said the relationship between NorthTec and the council gave students the opportunity to work on something out of the ordinary.

People can grab a bite of the wallaby dish at the Northland Regional Council marquee around 10.30am, 12.30pm or 2pm each day.

Tickets for Northland Field Days can be purchased online at northlandfielddays.co.nz/

