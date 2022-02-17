Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Northland father hopes conversion therapy ban stops history repeating

5 minutes to read
Sydney Heremaia, with his son Kiaani Heremaia, 23, and grandson Marley. Photo / Supplied

By
Karina Cooper

Multimedia journalist

When Sydney Heremaia's church pastor handed him a list of activities that promised he would be sent to an eternal hell, the young solo dad thought he was "doomed".

"The list included same-sex attraction, pornography,

