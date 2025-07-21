Advertisement
Northland family’s pet sheep killed by roaming dogs, council criticised

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

The sheep had been hand-reared by the family's children.

Warning: Distressing images and some content may be upsetting to readers.

A Northland family are distraught after their four pet sheep were killed by roaming dogs.

They believe the dogs responsible may have been caught if Animal Control had visited the property on Crane Rd, Kauri, the day of

