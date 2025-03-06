Aekins said there had been a lot of suspected parvovirus cases seen during emergency vet treatments for the public.

“ ... A lot [mainly puppies] have been put to sleep because of it.”

Parvovirus attacks the gastrointestinal system, causing severe vomiting, bloody diarrhoea, lethargy and loss of appetite, and fever or low body temperature.

Parvo is spread through contact with infected dogs, faeces, or contaminated surfaces.

Aekins said parvovirus spreads easily, and Northland has the perfect temperature for it.

“It’s all about vaccination.”

Puppies should be vaccinated around six weeks old to prevent them from catching parvo.

Bay of Islands Veterinary Services director and veterinary surgeon Dr Jorrit Verver – who had been treating an 11-week-old puppy with parvo when the Northern Advocate phoned – said the Far North was horrendous for the virus.

“The Far North has the highest incidents of parvo in the country.

“Every summer it’s massive.

“There are hundreds of dead pups a year.”

Verver said dogs that are brought into the clinic can usually be saved, including the puppy he was treating which will need intravenous fluids and medication.

Bay of Islands Veterinary Services director Dr Jorrit Verver said many puppies die at home from parvo as their owners can’t afford to take them to the vet.

People who did not vaccinate their dogs usually did not have the finances to visit the vet, he said.

“Probably with parvo 90% of them don’t go to the vets, they die at home.”

Verver highlighted the SPCA-funded programme which allowed people to get their dogs desexed and vaccinated for free at Bay of Islands Veterinary clinics in Kerikeri, Kawakawa, Kaikohe and Waipapa.

“That’s the best prevention for parvo. We can help.”

Aekins said people should get their puppies vaccinated as “there are no excuses”.

“If you can’t afford to own a dog and get basic vaccinations don’t get it.”

She said there were many opportunities for people to get cheap desexing and vaccinations.

How to avoid parvovirus?

Early vaccination in puppies is the best prevention against parvovirus.

Puppies can be vaccinated anytime after they reach six weeks old.

Until puppies are fully vaccinated, owners should take precautions to reduce exposure.

Avoid walking puppies in high-risk areas such as parks and footpaths and keep them away from unvaccinated dogs.

Socialisation, which is essential for developing confident and friendly adult dogs, can be done safely by introducing puppies to healthy, vaccinated dogs in controlled environments like your garden or puppy classes.

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.







