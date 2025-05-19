Oromahoe Kindergarten centre manager Mara Schneider is among staff at the kindy paid a living wage. Photo / Jenny Ling
Northland business owners who pay the living wage are encouraging other employers to make an effort to help staff thrive and keep up with escalating living costs.
Living wage employers who spoke to the Northern Advocate highlighted benefits of paying $4.30 an hour above the minimum wage, including attracting qualified, quality workers, and giving them more disposable income.
All six fulltime staff at Oromahoe Kindergarten in the Far North, including administration, teachers, assistants, and several casual staff, get paid the living wage.
Bay of Islands Board of Education Trust chairman Rene Wilson, who governs the kindy, said he started paying it “well over a year ago”.
“With kindergartens, when you’re looking after kids, you want to get good reliable people to care for them.