Northland embraces Matariki as new holiday nears

The night sky over the Bay of Islands, just one of many places around Northland hosting Matariki events this weekend. Photo / Mark Russell

Aotearoa's first official Matariki holiday this Friday will be greeted with a dazzling series of events across Te Tai Tokerau marking the Māori New Year.

The start of the midwinter festival is heralded by the dawn rising of the Matariki star cluster, also known as Pleiades or the Seven Sisters.

Because Matariki can be difficult to spot from northern latitudes, in Te Tai Tokerau the New Year traditionally began when Puanga — or Rigel, a bright star in the constellation of Orion — appeared on the horizon just before sunrise.

It was a time to gather together, celebrate, reflect on the past and plan for the future.

Matariki festivities got underway in the North on June 3 when coastal iwi Ngātiwai hosted a celebration at Whangārei's Town Basin.

More than 2500 people turned out for Whakanui a Matariki me Puanga, which was also the first public event at the newly opened Pūtahi Park.

A festival at Whangārei's Pūtahi Park, organised earlier this month by Ngātiwai Trust Board, got Matariki and Puanga festivities underway in Northland. Photo / Peter de Graaf

This weekend the focus shifts north to the Bay of Islands but events will take place in every corner of the region.

On Friday, a public holiday, a day of free activities on Paihia's Village Green will culminate in an early evening festival of food, storytelling, music, kapa haka, fireworks and waka.



The fireworks display will be held at the family-friendly time of 7pm. It will be welcomed by those who have missed New Year's Eve fireworks shows in recent years, though some have questioned whether it's the right way to celebrate Matariki.

Free activities will continue in Paihia from 10am to 2pm on Saturday followed by a ticketed concert by music legend Tiki Taane in the evening.

The nearby Waitangi Treaty Grounds will also hold a series of events, exhibitions and workshops, and will open the gates for a free Matariki Open Day on Sunday.

The Matariki Pēwhairangi festival will continue until the end of July. Other events include a dawn cruise, walks, kōrero, a feast prepared by top Māori chefs and even a manu competition.

Next month's events include Tohunga Tumau, a four-course Māori culinary experience at the Duke of Marlborough Hotel in Russell. Photo / Mark Russell

Ahipara and Hikurangi are also hosting festivals packed with events ranging from a classic car parade to a history walk up a maunga.

In Kerikeri the new public holiday will take a different flavour with Thursday evening's star-studded screening of Whina and a public training session by the All Blacks at Kerikeri Sports Complex on Friday.

The following lists just some of this weekend's events plus a few highlights through to mid-July. (There's so much going on around the North we can't list everything).



Go to matarikinz.com or www.wdc.govt.nz/Events/Matariki-Festival for more information about Bay of Islands or Whangārei events, respectively, or visit your local online noticeboard for more events near you.

Ahipara

■ Friday: Foreshore food market, Paripari Reserve, 9am-noon; midwinter dip, Karirikura, 10am; history walk to Whangatauatia Summit, 9.30am-11am; sand art, from 11am; art show, Ahipara Golf Club, 6pm-midnight.

■ Saturday: Night festival with light displays, treasure hunt, night food market, concert and kapa haka, Korora St Park, 5.30pm-10.30pm.

■ Sunday: Traditional games, Roma Marae, 10am-1pm; community planting, Kororā St Park, 10am-1pm.

Dargaville

■ Friday: Kite flying, free children's books, Dargaville Museum, all day.

Hikurangi

■ Friday: Auto Motor Madness classic car and motorbike parade, main street, 1pm; Te Iwa o Matariki with market stalls, kapa haka and Beckz Puru, Hikurangi Rugby Grounds, 1pm-5pm; fireworks after dark.

Kaikohe

■ Thursday: Puanga cycle trail celebration with a night-time ride/walk, registration at cycle trail entrance on SH12 from 3.30pm-4.30pm; Matariki presentation by Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohekohe, 5pm; ride to tunnel and back, 5.30pm.

Kawakawa

■ June 30-July 13: Raranga/whatu (weaving) by Medina Koni, 39 Gillies St Cafe, 7.30am-2pm daily.

Kerikeri

■ Thursday: Red-carpet screening of Whina and Bald Angels fundraising auction, Cathay Cinemas, from 6pm.

■ Friday: All Blacks public training session, Kerikeri Sports Complex, 9.30am-11am.

Ngunguru

■ Friday/Saturday: Tree-planting at Puke Kopipi and slow-cooked kai, next to Ngunguru Sports Centre, 2pm-5pm.

Paihia

■ Friday: Te Tau Hou Māori Puanga Matariki Celebrations on the Village Green with arts, crafts and music, 10am-3pm; Evening market with music, kapa haka and food stalls, from 4pm; light and fireworks display, Paihia waterfront, 7pm.

■ Saturday: Matariki dawn cruise with star viewing, Paihia (or Russell) wharf, 5.15am-9.15am; celebrations continue on Village Green, 10am-3pm; Tiki Taane concert (ticketed), Village Green, 5pm-8.30pm.

Russell

■ Thursday: Hīkoi and kōrero with Prof Alison Jones at historic Kahuwera Pā, meet at Paroa Bay turn-off at 9.15am. Optional lunch at Sage Restaurant afterwards.

■ Friday: Presentation by Prof Alison Jones on Tuai: A traveller in two worlds, Kororāreka Marae, 2pm-5pm.

■ Sunday: Presentation by Prof Alison Jones on earliest Māori writing, Pompallier Mission, 10am-noon.

■ Friday: Manu Masters bomb comp, Russell wharf, time TBA; Tohunga Tumau: Puanga Matariki Dinner, Duke of Marlborough Hotel, 5.30pm-11.30pm.

Te Kopuru

■ Saturday: Matariki Festival with games, free barbecue, live music and Circus Kumarani fire show, Te Kopuru Boating Club, from 3pm.

Waitangi

■ Friday: Maramataka workshop with Heeni Hoterene, Treaty Grounds events centre, 1pm-3pm; bone carving workshop, 9.30am-4pm.

■ Sunday: Open day, free entry to Treaty Grounds, 9am-5pm; Taonga pūoro (traditional musical instruments), Whare Rūnanga, Treaty Grounds, all day.

Whangārei

■ Thursday: Te Puangarua Matariki, welcoming Māori New Year and the stars that herald its arrival, St Stephen's Church, Onerahi, 05.45am-9am; Totara Grove School dawn ceremony and unveiling of artworks, Kamo, from 6am.

■ Friday: Matariki at Dawn stargazing and storytelling, Hundertwasser Art Centre roof, 5am-7am; Kite making, Kiwi North, Maunu, 10am-2pm.

■ Friday: Hunt for the Wilderpeople screening, Semenoff Stadium, 5pm-7.30pm (gates open 4pm).

■ Friday: Tikipunga Matariki market with arts and crafts, plants, produce, coffee, kai and a kids' competition, Tikipunga Tavern car park, 7am-11am.

■ Friday: Ōtangarei clean-up and tree planting, Puna Rere Walkway (68 William Jones Dr), 9am-2.30pm.

■ July 20-22: Night Lights Festival, Quarry Arts Centre, 6pm-9pm.