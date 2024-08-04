One teacher said their passion was clouded by a toxic workplace that saw junior teachers spoken down to, a lack of support and “cliques” within the school leadership that created a sense of disconnect. Photo / 123rf
Trying to staff schools in Northland is a “nightmare” according to one principal, who says an increased workload and little Government support is to blame.
Educators have pointed out applicants are mostly from overseas, and the job has become less attractive.
However, one junior teacher said employers need to consider how they manage and treat staff who lack experience and knowledge straight out of training.
Kaeo School principal Paul Barker said it was a “nightmare” trying to fill vacancies at his rural school.
Of two vacancies this year one had been filled, and of the numerous applicants only one was from New Zealand.
Gaps in staffing have previously had him concerned he would have to become a teaching principal again.
“I was thinking ‘My god, do I have to go into a classroom at my age?’”
For Newman, the crux of the issue came down to fewer people wanting to train as teachers.
“Go and talk to Auckland University, it’s not what it used to be 10 years ago. It’s endemic. Nobody wants to do the job.”
Tai Tokerau Principals’ Association president Brendon Morrissey said people were drawn to the beauty of Northland or family ties, but they often quickly realise the region is isolated - not just geographically but from central operations.
Clinical support for educators is “on tap” at the main centres but the further away from those centres the less support is available.
Morrissey was expecting new vacancies by the end of the year and expected more applicants to be from overseas.
“We don’t have enough people going into the profession, which means we have fewer people from Aoteroa available to fill those positions. That is a pretty disturbing reality.”
Ministry of Education hautū (leader) education workforce Anna Welanyk said the Ministry understood some regions and subjects were more difficult to recruit than others.
She said there were multiple options to support and incentivise the recruitment of staff.
These included the voluntary bonding scheme to bring new graduates to areas of need, the Better Jobs Programme, which matches teachers to schools facing recruitment or retention challenges, and the isolation allowance, which supports staff at isolated schools.
Those wanting to recruit overseas teachers are also offered a finder’s fee of $3450 toward recruitment costs or relocation grants for overseas teachers of up to $10,000.