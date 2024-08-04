“Somebody who might be living in Manila who thinks they’d like to be a teacher in New Zealand might get a bit of a culture shock if they drive into Kaeo.”

Historically, a vacancy would offer up to 10 people to choose from, but now he is lucky if anyone applies.

“Schools are basically scurrying among themselves to employ good staff, it’s just a pretty ridiculous battle.”

Barker believed a growing workload had many leaving the profession within five years.

It’s become a job that centres around managing behaviour rather than actually teaching, he said.

“Sometimes how we measure success in teaching now is resilience and just getting through.”

“For people in that area already under pressure and working hard and doing all the things they have to do, [Government] keeps adding and adding but nothing gets taken away.

You might as well go and work in McDonalds.”

One junior teacher from Northland, who did not want to be named, has been in a role for less than a year and is already moving schools due to a lack of support.

Their first school experience was so bad they considered leaving the profession altogether - but they remain determined to try again.

They were drawn into the profession out of a desire to help others.

Seeing students’ progress has been a source of joy as well as the fact that he’s a positive role model.

“For a lot of the kids you’re the only positive thing that will be around them for that day.”

Yet their passion was clouded by a toxic workplace that saw junior teachers spoken down to, a lack of support and “cliques” within the school leadership that created a sense of disconnect.

They were often left to their own devices with no guidance and when they struggled to manage student behaviour it was not dealt with privately but in front of an entire classroom.

“I love my kids, but I just thought ‘I can’t do this anymore, it’s just not for me.’ So, I handed in my resignation.”

Fellow teacher friends only seem to enjoy the profession if they are getting adequate support and guidance otherwise, they end up miserable, they said.

Hora Hora Primary School principal Pat Newman said new teachers need support, which they could be getting through former programmes that were proven to work.

He believed the advisory service where curriculum advisors were present in every subject in each school would make a big difference.

Gaps in staffing have previously had him concerned he would have to become a teaching principal again.

“I was thinking ‘My god, do I have to go into a classroom at my age?’”

Hora Hora primary school principal Pat Newman wants to see the advisory service return to support teachers. Photo / Michael Cunningham

For Newman, the crux of the issue came down to fewer people wanting to train as teachers.

“Go and talk to Auckland University, it’s not what it used to be 10 years ago. It’s endemic. Nobody wants to do the job.”

Tai Tokerau Principals’ Association president Brendon Morrissey said people were drawn to the beauty of Northland or family ties, but they often quickly realise the region is isolated - not just geographically but from central operations.

Clinical support for educators is “on tap” at the main centres but the further away from those centres the less support is available.

Morrissey was expecting new vacancies by the end of the year and expected more applicants to be from overseas.

“We don’t have enough people going into the profession, which means we have fewer people from Aoteroa available to fill those positions. That is a pretty disturbing reality.”

Ministry of Education hautū (leader) education workforce Anna Welanyk said the Ministry understood some regions and subjects were more difficult to recruit than others.

She said there were multiple options to support and incentivise the recruitment of staff.

These included the voluntary bonding scheme to bring new graduates to areas of need, the Better Jobs Programme, which matches teachers to schools facing recruitment or retention challenges, and the isolation allowance, which supports staff at isolated schools.

Those wanting to recruit overseas teachers are also offered a finder’s fee of $3450 toward recruitment costs or relocation grants for overseas teachers of up to $10,000.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.



