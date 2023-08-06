Drivers to and from Northland can expect road delays to be relaxed after a two vehicle crash in Kaiwaka. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Drivers to and from Northland can expect road delays to be relaxed after a two vehicle crash in Kaiwaka. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland Police are on the lookout for the driver who crashed into a vehicle on State Highway 1 south of Kaiwaka and fled the scene in another vehicle.

Officers and the Kaiwaka Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to the two vehicle crash on a stretch of SH1 between the Settlement and Schiska Rd intersections at 8.16am.

Fire Chief John Bowmar said initially a ute with a trailer carrying a digger crashed into another ute causing its driver to receive minor injuries.

“The first driver who crashed in then got picked up by someone in another vehicle and fled the scene. What’s interesting is that the police could not record the registration plate of the fleeing vehicle since it had it’s bonnet raised up all the way. Whether you call this luck or criminals just getting smarter, it was bizzare.”

Earlier during the day, Waka Kotahi cautioned motorists to expects delays caused due to the crash on their twitter feed. The delays are now relaxed.























