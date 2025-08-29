Four Northland mates watched in awe and disbelief as a curious humpback whale swam around them during a diving trip in the Cavalli Islands.
It’s an experience four Northland mates will never forget - being in the ocean when a “super curious” humpback whale decided to swim over and hang out.
The friends – Whangārei’s Matt Aplin, Ollie Rankin, Haig Mehrtens and Dylan Codlin – are still buzzing from their once-in-a-lifetime encounter withthe oceanic creature during a weekend diving trip in the Cavalli Islands on Northland’s east coast.
The surreal moment was captured on camera by Aplin, who was struck by the intimacy of the encounter.
“It swam right up to us, it came right past the boat and was swimming next to the boat.
“It would roll on to its back and flick its tail; it was really playful.
Marine ecologist Dr Rochelle Constantine, who has been deeply involved in humpback whale research in New Zealand and the South Pacific since the 1990s, said the whale looked like an “independent” juvenile.
“Usually younger whales are curious which this one was.
“Humpbacks are curious anyway, even the adults will come over.
“It would have been slowly migrating north to the breeding grounds where it was born, most likely in New Caledonia or Eastern Australia.”
Department of Conservation marine species team technical adviser Hannah Hendriks also confirmed the species was a juvenile humpback, which migrate past New Zealand over the winter months.
She said the close encounter was “striking” and “quite uncommon”.