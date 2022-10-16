Northland divers capture winning shots

Diver Crispin Middleton watches as a jewel anemone spawns in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Irene Middleton, Niwa

Photos by Northland's top underwater couple are again among the standout entries in a competition organised by the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa).

Every year, Niwa invites its staff around the country to submit their best photos from the previous 12 months, and every year, images by Ngunguru-based Irene and Crispin Middleton feature among the winners.

Irene's photo captures her husband observing a female jewel anemone releasing eggs during a mass spawning event.

The rarely-seen natural phenomenon occurs only once a year - just after the full moon in mid-winter - so getting the shot required a lot of planning.

The bright pink anemones were growing on the wreck of HMNZS Canterbury (F421), about 25 metres down in the Bay of Islands' Deep Water Cove.

"The spectacle is always super exciting and is so short-lived, so the dives and photography are a bit frantic," the marine ecologist said.

"I planned this shot a whole year ahead of time, and with lots of hand signals and heaD shaking, I managed to line up Crispin perfectly as he watched the spawning anemone. I didn't get a chance to check the shot until I was back on land, so I was really proud of the outcome. The colours are beautiful, and the fact he's looking right at it makes it eye-catching," she said.

A recreational diver reaches for a scallop in Whangārei Harbour. Photo / Crispin Middleton, Niwa

An image captured by Crispin, a principal technician, shows a recreational diver reaching for a scallop in Whangārei Harbour.

It was taken as part of a Niwa survey of depleted scallop beds in Northland and Auckland.