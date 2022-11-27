Destination Dairy owner Jayesh Patel has hit out at the Government's lack of action.

Destination Dairy owner Jayesh Patel has hit out at the Government's lack of action.

Some Northland dairy owners are closing their doors as part of the nationwide “vigil” for slain Auckland dairy worker Janak Patel today.

Dairies nationwide will be closing their doors between 12.30pm and 2.30pm to protest.

It comes as Cabinet meets to consider ways to counter rising violence and crime against dairies after last week’s fatal stabbing.

Patel, 34, was fatally stabbed last week following an alleged aggravated robbery at the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham.

More than 200 people gathered outside the superette placing floral arrangements outside the store to pay tribute to Patel. His funeral took place on Sunday.

Dairy and Business Owners Group chairman Sunny Kaushal asked dairies to consider closing on Monday during the busy lunch hours to pay respect to Patel and others who had been killed, injured or robbed. He described the action as a sign of solidarity.

“We need to send a strong message out to the Government that enough is enough.”

A notice outside a Northland dairy announcing they are taking part in the national vigil for Janak Patel.

Kaushal said he had asked dairy owners and workers to keep their actions respectful and dignified but it was important to let the Government know “we are unhappy”.

“Our safety is very, very important. We need to feel safer. It is our fundamental right to be safe.

“We are proud Kiwis, proud New Zealanders and we want to be able to continue to look after our whānau and serve our communities.”

While some dairy owners approached by the Northern Advocate declined to speak, they had notices announcing the nationwide vigil clearly displayed outside their stores.

Destination Dairy owner Jayesh Patel, based in Whangārei, was among the shops closing their doors at 12.30pm for the two hour vigil today.

Patel spoke out at what he said was the Government’s lack of action around protecting dairy owners and their staff.

”They don’t want to change the law,” he said.

”We had to put the bollards [up] so no one can ram raid [us] with a car. But now they’ve started to murder.”

A Givealittle page has been set up for Patel’s family and has raised more than $65,000.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told AM the Government will be discussing whether crime prevention programmes are reaching everyone they need to, as well as how it can work with councils more to deliver strengthened security.

A group will also assemble outside the Prime Minister’s electorate office in Mt Albert.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated robbery and murder following Patel’s death.

A second man, 42, was also arrested and has been charged with robbery. Both men were remanded in custody on Saturday.

A third person has also been charged with robbery. The 36-year-old man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.