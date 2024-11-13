Te Waimate Mission, the country’s second-oldest building, will host a creative workshop on Sunday.

Northland creatives can get some inspiration at one of the oldest buildings in the country.

Te Waimate Mission Station, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga at Waimate North, is hosting a series of creative workshops on Sunday, November 17.

The 190-year-old historic mission will be buzzing with creativity hosting three workshops to complement the weekend’s vintage TinType portrait sessions.

Artist and writer Annais Allen will host a SoulCollage session in which participants will be able to create unique collaged cards with their own deep personal meaning, experiencing a still point in their lives where parts of self and scattered energies find their way home through the creation of these precious taonga. The session runs from 10am-1pm.

Photographers have a choice of two different, but complementary, sessions led by Claire Gordon of Flash Gordon Photography.