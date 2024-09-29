Northland couple Danica and John Wells have made the move to Australia, where they live and work on a 200,000-acre (80,937ha) organic cattle station in Queensland.
When Northland couple Danica and John Wells decided to move to Australia, all they knew was that they wanted a change, especially from New Zealand winters and mud.
The couple owned and ran a 200-acre (80ha) farm in Umawera while Danica also worked in administration and human resources for a civil construction company in Kerikeri and John worked for an earthmoving company.
Then a search on Seek overhauled their lives.
Their move saw them join some 44,534 New Zealanders, almost 1% of the nation’s population of 5 million, who left to live in Australia in 2023.
“We’d talked about doing something different ... the way we were going we couldn’t see us paying off our mortgage anytime soon.
“We looked at managing caravan parks, we looked into working in the mines, and were on Seek one night and saw this and it sounded really cool.
“Two weeks later we had the job.”
With the couple’s son taking care of their Northland farm, they’ve been settling into their new life across the ditch.
John is the overseer of the farm while Danica helps as a “general hand”, tackling tasks like fencing and mustering while also working remotely doing bookkeeping and administration for a company back home.
Apart from her and John, there is also a fulltime machinery operator and his wife “who live 12km up the driveway”.
Australia’s vast geography has been a big adjustment for the Wells duo, as has the wildlife and weather.
The farm is located inland, 8.5 hours drive northwest of Brisbane, and the nearest town with a supermarket is over two hours drive away in Emerald.
The other “nearby” town of Rolleston – nearly an hour’s drive - has a gas station, a rural supply store, a school, and a pub.
“We’re isolated ... I always make sure we have spare milk and spare bread,” Danica said.