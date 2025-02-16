Community gardens will be created at Matatina Marae in Waipoua Forest – part of $600,000 of climate resilience funding from Northland Regional Council.

Far North projects have received the bulk of $600,000 of ratepayer funding to help build climate resilience throughout the region.

Twenty-two projects are getting a share of $600,000 of Northland Regional Council funding, with more than $300,000 going on 12 Far North-specific projects. Also, some of the funding is going to region-wide projects that may include the Far North.

Council deputy chairwoman Tui Shortland said during the council’s long-term plan 2024-34 consultation, the region’s communities emphasised the importance they placed on the council taking a leading role in helping to build that resilience.

That led to the council establishing a $600,000 fund to support communities to prepare for the growing effects of climate change and the natural-hazard risks the region faces.

Shortland said the council had received a huge level of interest from communities throughout Northland, expressing their ideas and aspirations for a climate-resilient future for the region.