Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Budget 2023: Northland could absorb the 500 nurses announced in nationwide funding boost

Jenny Ling
By
5 mins to read
Healthcare advocates are frustrated with the lack of detail about how many nurses will be allocated to the regions and when they’ll be available. Photo / 123rf

Healthcare advocates are frustrated with the lack of detail about how many nurses will be allocated to the regions and when they’ll be available. Photo / 123rf

The Government’s recent funding announcement for 500 extra nurses isn’t going to come close to fixing “decades of understaffing in the healthcare sector” or filling gaping staffing holes in Northland.

Those are the comments of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate