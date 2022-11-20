Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern Advocate

Northland contractor pursues Forum North sale to recoup $6.1m owed by Whangārei District Council

Mike Dinsdale
By
4 mins to read
Contractor Jim Daisley has got a court order that means he can apply to sell Whangārei District Council’s Forum North headquarters to recoup $6.1 million the council owes him following earlier High Court judgements.

A contractor plans to apply to the High Court to sell Whangārei District Council’s Forum North headquarters in order to pay the $6.1 million debt owed to him by the council.

Earlier this year, Jimmy

