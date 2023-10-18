The Northland Chess Championship will be held in Kerikeri on October 28

There’ll likely be a bad bishop or two, plenty of gambits and even a few howlers when the Northland Chess Championship is held in Kerikeri later this month.

The chessboards are set, the pieces poised for battle, and the excitement is high as the Northland Chess Championship returns on October 28, at the Turner Centre.

This eagerly anticipated event promises an exhilarating clash of minds and strategies, drawing players of all ages and skill levels from across Northland as the popularity of the ancient game has increased in recent years, thanks partly to the Hollywood blockbuster The Queen’s Gambit and NZ’s own chess movie Dark Horse.

Last year, the Kerikeri Chess Club, in partnership with the community group Our Kerikeri, pioneered this grand chess extravaganza, when 130 players, including a remarkable contingent of talented junior players aged 12 and under, descended upon Kerikeri, along with spirited teams from various smaller schools, kura and clubs.

It was an event that etched its mark in Northland’s chess history.

Anticipation is soaring this year, with a projected participation of up to 150 players, which is the maximum capacity.

Event organiser Lasse Pedersen said the vision is to create a fun, inclusive, and family-friendly event that not only captivates locals, but players from across Northland.

Pedersen said from Mangawhai to Kaitāia, active chess clubs are rallying to ensure this annual gathering serves as a cornerstone for their year-round success.

“This championship isn’t just about pitting mind against mind, it’s about bringing communities together. From sprightly 6-year-olds to seasoned veterans in their 80s, participants from all walks of life will convene, united by the love for a simple board game that has the power to inspire, instil confidence, and provide an unparalleled tournament experience for both players and spectators,” she said.

Under the watchful eyes of seasoned chess arbiters, players will be sorted into three age categories: Junior, Youth, and Seniors.

They’ll navigate a fierce six-round Swiss-style tournament, each round meticulously timed, starting at 10am and finishing around 5pm. For an added thrill, select games will be projected onto a spectator screen.

Registration for playing in the tournament is still open with some spaces left. Register on website: https://sites.google.com/view/kerikerichessclub/home

Gambit:

One of the fancier terms of chess, a ‘gambit’ is a technical move that a player engages in to gain the upper hand over the opponent. A ‘gambit’ involves sacrificing one or more minor chess pieces to lead an attacking onslaught on the rival’s king.

Generally, when a chess game reaches a point when it starts to get stagnant, chess players resort to gambits to bring new life back to the game and make new openings for furthering an attack on the rival.

Bad Bishop:

A ‘bad bishop’ is a piece of a bishop whose movement has been blocked by a friendly pawn. This dramatically limits the bishop’s chances of participating in the field of action, thus hindering the player’s options.

Howler:

A ‘howler’ is often used instead of a chess blunder. Both a howler and a blunder mean almost the same thing, which is a significant tactical error on the part of one chess player that proves very costly in the course of the game.

Chess first appeared in India about the 6th century CE. By the 10th century it had spread from Asia to the Middle East and Europe.



