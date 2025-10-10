Advertisement
Northland builders hit by consent slump and high costs despite interest rate cuts

Jenny Ling
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

The building and construction sector is facing challenging times with consents down 21% in Northland over the past year.

A hefty drop in building consents issued in Northland mixed with stubbornly high building costs and canned Government commercial projects are putting the squeeze on the region’s construction workforce.

The latest Stats NZ figures show that overall, consents for new homes in New Zealand rose 1.3% in the year

