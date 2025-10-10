The building and construction sector is facing challenging times with consents down 21% in Northland over the past year.
A hefty drop in building consents issued in Northland mixed with stubbornly high building costs and canned Government commercial projects are putting the squeeze on the region’s construction workforce.
The latest Stats NZ figures show that overall, consents for new homes in New Zealand rose 1.3% in the yearto August, compared to the year before, including in Auckland where consents were up 5.4%.
However, Northland topped the list of regions where consents were down, with only 727 new homes consented in the year to August 2025 - a 21% decrease.
Waikato was the next region which fared poorly with a 4.4% decrease, followed by Canterbury, down 1.7%.
Far North NZ Certified Builders Association president Josh Alley, from Divine Construction, said “it’s definitely gone pretty quiet”.