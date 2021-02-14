Northland briefs: Stock car race on March 6; rain warning

The Whangārei Saloon and Stock Car Club's next race is on March 6.

The Whangārei Saloon and Stock Car Club's next race is on March 6, starting at 1pm.

The club will have races including a Modified's 30 Lapper and Vintage Midgets at its Dawson St, off Port Rd, race track.

For more info check out the club on www.facebook.com/Whangārei-Speedway.

Rain warning

A rain warning is in place for parts of Northland, with possible heavy falls, until Tuesday afternoon.

MetService said rain that started on Sunday in Northland and Auckland will continue till about 1pm on Monday with easterlies rising to gale in exposed places.

Daytime temperatures will be in the mid 20s and the weather will start clearing from Thursday. The weekend is forecast to be partly cloudy.

Take a breath

Northlanders are being asked to "take a breath" as part of a campaign to reduce anxiety and stress. The first free seminar of Take A Breath week, February 21-27, will take place at Forum North from 6pm to 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 23. Similar seminars, run by wellness expert Sarah Laurie, are being held throughout the week and into March in Auckland, Hamilton and as far south as Invercargill.

Mid-week market

The Whangārei mid-week market resumes at Fraser Memorial Park on Riverside Dr this Wednesday.

Fresh local produce, baked bread, home-made pies, sweet treats, handcrafted artisan pieces, delicious honey, olive oil and free range eggs will be on sale.

The free event will run from 11am to 3pm.

Mind your language

English Language Partners in Whangārei will run free English class from 10am to 12pm from today until Thursday.

Classes are available for beginners, intermediate and advanced learners of all age groups.

The focus is everyday Kiwi English to help people live and work in Whangārei.

The classes will be held at 10 Rathbone St.