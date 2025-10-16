Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland Brain Injury Assoc to close at end of October

Mike Dinsdale
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Brain Injury Association Northland (BIAN) liaison officer Vikki Herdman, right. BIAN will close for good at the end of this month after 27 years, coinciding with Herdman retiring.

Brain Injury Association Northland (BIAN) liaison officer Vikki Herdman, right. BIAN will close for good at the end of this month after 27 years, coinciding with Herdman retiring.

After almost three decades providing vital services to people suffering head injuries and their families, the Northland Brain Injury Association will reluctantly close at the end of this month because of severe funding shortages.

The Board of The Northland Brain Injury Association (BIAN) has determined that continuing operations beyond the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save